Selena Gomez Spotted In Cut-Off Shorts Carrying Groceries Into Niall Horan’s L.A. Home

Selena Gomez is fueling rumors that she might be dating Niall Horan. The singer already had fans talking when the One Direction star was spotted with his arm around the 27-year-old during a group dinner, although it looks like Selena has made a fresh headline including the famous Brit’s name. Selena was photographed carrying groceries into Niall’s L.A. mansion, although the image appears to have been sitting around a while. As The Daily Mail reports, the snaps date back to the weekend. Nonetheless, they seem to be making headlines galore.

The photo showed Selena from the back as she made her way into Niall’s property. Selena was looking sensational despite her face not being visible, with the star’s long and toned legs on show via a tiny pair of denim and cut-off shorts. Selena had paired her shorts with a simple pair of white sneakers and a long-sleeved white top, although there was definitely a designer injection. Selena was spotted with a Louis Vuitton tote over her shoulder.

It looked like Selena brought some snacks. The star was seen carrying a bag of groceries, with ice cream and what appeared to be fruit salad. Also photographed was Niall’s lavish mansion. With this singer’s earnings from his high-profile music career, it’s hardly a surprise that he’s living in luxury.

Rumors might be swirling over Selena and Niall, but it doesn’t look like either party has confirmed that anything is going on. A source reporting to E! News likewise seemed to suggest that interactions between these two music faces is strictly platonic.

“Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends. They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years,” the source said.

That said, the report did include mentions of Selena and Niall engaging in a PDA back in 2015 while attending a party thrown in honor of Jenna Dewan.

“Selena and Niall came together and were seen kissing. They were seen making out by a handful of people. Selena seemed super into it. And Niall even more so,” the source said at the time.

Selena’s relationship history has proven high-profile by virtue of her dating superstar Justin Bieber. The former couple’s on-off relationship has made countless headlines, although Selena and Justin have been history for a while, with Justin now married to Hailey Baldwin.

Selena recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for a sensational PUMA sportswear promotion. Fans wishing to see more of Selena should follow her Instagram.