‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Exposes Massive Cleavage In Tiny Yellow Top On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford is reminding everyone why she’s been deemed the “Queen Of Curves” online. The Playboy model delighted her 8.9 million social media followers on Wednesday when she posted a brand new Instagram update that was sure to get pulses racing.

Abigail looked stunning as she rocked a tiny yellow top with an extremely low cut and thin spaghetti straps. Ratchford’s shirt exposed her massive cleavage, which engulfed the necklace she was wearing. The model joked about the problem, which she says is the result of being busty, in the comments section.

Abigail wore her long, dark hair styled in soft curls for the photo, which wrapped around her shoulders. She donned a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink gloss on her lips to complete the gorgeous glam style as she posed with a seductive stare into the camera.

Of course, Ratchford’s fans went wild over the stunning new photo, which earned the model over 6,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in the first 15 minutes after it was shared.

Fans also flocked to the comments section to gush over the model, telling her that she looked gorgeous and commenting on her piercing green eyes.

Abigail has become a social media sensation and has been featured on websites such as Esquire, Maxim, Sports Illustrated, and more. She’s also appeared on TV for roles on networks such as ABC and E!, even landing a part on NBC’s former hit series, Parks and Recreation.

Ratchford has also become a coveted model for designers to land during Fashion Week, and she shows no signs of slowing down her blossoming career.

In the biography section of her official website, the model gives fans a little background about herself.

“Abigail’s deft use of social media, combined with her stunning pictures showcasing the brunette’s bombshell frame proved a winning combination,” the bio reads.

“In 2014, Abigail relocated to Los Angeles to further expand her career in modeling and acting. Since moving, she has been featured in numerous billboard campaigns on Sunset Blvd. She has also continued to dominate the fashion industry as a featured modeled for designers during LA Fashion Week. Abigail shows no signs of slowing down in 2018,” the website continues.

Meanwhile, fans can see all of Abigail Ratchford’s enviable curves by following the popular model on her Instagram account, which she keeps updated for her beloved fans.