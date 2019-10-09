Australian Smokeshow Jem Wolfie Tugs At Her String Bikini While Flaunting Her Voluptuous Curves

Jem Wolfie knows how to heat up Instagram. The Australian smokeshow rocked a tiny bikini on social media this week, and her fans went wild over the sexy snap. The photo earned nearly 158,000 views and over 500 comments from her 2.7 million followers, who couldn’t get enough of the post.

In the picture, Jem is seen snapping a mirror selfie in what appears to be her own home. The model left little to the imagination as she donned a tiny white string bikini, which she tugged at to keep in place over her massive cleavage in the snap.

Jem’s voluptuous curves were on full display in the photograph as she showcased her toned arms and flat tummy, as well as her curvy hips, and long legs due to the extremely high cut of her bikini bottoms.

The blonde bombshell wore her light locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also donned a natural makeup look for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, long lashes, and a nude lip while she accessorized the swimwear with a gold necklace around her throat.

Jem announced a giveaway for her fans in the caption of the photo, and her followers couldn’t help but gush over the model in the comment section.

“So hot,” one fan stated.

“Yes please,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Stunning,” a third admirer said.

“Those curves,” one follower commented.

Meanwhile, LADbible reports that Jem is raking in the money from her online accounts, revealing that she has a multi-million dollar income. However, Wolfie says that she doesn’t live like a millionaire.

“I live like I’m poor and that’s important to know. I live a humble life; I don’t buy anything for myself. I’m happier than ever because all I’ve ever wanted is a house that I can have dogs in. I’ve never been able to do that so I’m building a house right now so I can have dogs. I can adopt dogs, homeless dogs, puppies… whatever dogs come my way, I can afford to help them, so that makes me happy,” the model told the outlet.

Sadly, not ever aspect of her online career is happy. She revealed that it is draining to wake up and see comments from people calling her “fat,” which she claims has been really “horrible” for her in the past.

Fans can see more of Jem Wolfie’s curves by following the Aussie model on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.