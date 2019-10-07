Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Flaunts Incredible Curves In Eye-Popping Underwear

Model Dasha Mart has spent most of the summer tantalizing her fans with one sultry photo after another. She has modeled a variety of clothing, including skimpy bikinis and flirty dresses. On Monday, she shared a photo in which she showed of her fabulous figure in a pair of underwear.

In the sexy double post, Dasha wore a sheer, white bra and pair of panties. The bra featured a cut that showed off her voluptuous chest. The panties, while high-cut, enhanced Dasha’s hourglass shape.

Sasha wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smokey eye shadow, contoured cheeks with a shimmer highlight and a red gloss on her lips. She wore her hair straight and slicked back. Her nails featured a French manicure. The beauty’s skin shimmered under bright lights.

In the first snap, Dasha struck a pose with one hip to the side as she held one hand on her forehead. She looked down as one of her bra straps slipped over her shoulder. The second photo captured Dasha from above. The model was squatting down on one leg with her other leg extended. The angle gave viewers a nice look at Dasha’s cleavage. The shot also showed off the model’s long legs. A hip tattoo drew attention to the roundness of her booty. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of silver, bejeweled stilettos.

In the post’s caption, Dasha indicated that is was “liketime.” She also credited photographer Daria Kosobutskaya and makeup artist Elya Belogurova for their creative efforts in the photos.

“Always such a beauty,” wrote one follower.

“Such a babe,” said another admirer.

One fan said the snaps were “sensational and magnificent,” while another follower said Dasha looked “gorgeous” in white.

There does not seem to be much that Dasha doesn’t look gorgeous in. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows the beauty can rock just about any look. As The Inquisitr reported in September, the brunette bombshell left little to the imagination wearing a barely-there bikini top and a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes.

Earlier in the summer, the Russian beauty also looked incredible in a flirty dress that showed plenty of cleavage.

Of course, being located in the city of Miami gives the model plenty of opportunities to flaunt her figure in all kinds of swimwear.

Fans wanting to keep up with Dasha can follow her Instagram account.