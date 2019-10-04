‘SI’ Model Vita Sidorkina Stuns In Nude Bodysuit, Cowboy Hat & Boots: ‘Russian Girl Living Her American Dream’

October is the beginning of a great season for fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue. Around this time, the magazine begins to shoot for its upcoming edition, which means that models and Sports Illustrated itself start to share sneak peeks of what is to come on their respective Instagram feeds.

One such example came with Vita Sidorkina earlier this week. The Russian bombshell, who is the first model to be photographed for the 2020 edition, took to the popular social media platform to share a snippet of her photoshoot. In the photo she posted on Thursday, Sidorkina is posing in a field amid high browning vegetation at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, as the geotag she included with her post indicated.

Sidorkina is rocking a nude bodysuit that matches her skin tone so perfectly that users will need to take a double look to ensure the model is wearing anything at all. The suit features long sleeves and an uber tight fit that hugs her torso closely, showcasing her every curve. The Russian bombshell teamed her bodysuit with a pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots and a black felt cowboy hat that completes her Western outfit.

The model is posing with one leg in front of the other as she leans forward, using a wooden stick to keep her balance.

In addition to her upcoming spread on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Sidorkina is also currently featured on the cover of the new September/October issue of Maxim, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out, proving that 2019 was a spectacular year for the model.

Since going live, the post — which Sidorkina shared with her 743,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 9,400 likes within about a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 120 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Russian stunner flocked to the comments section to congratulate the model and to gush over the photo.

“Sexy af,” said one user, who trailed the words with a series of fire and heart eyes emoji.

“BABY’S BACK,” raved another social media follower.

“This is stunning,” a third fan chimed in while also including a string of fire emoji to illustrate the message.

Sidorkina was featured on SI Swimsuit back in 2017 and returned the following year. In 2019, Sidorkina took a break from modeling to care for the baby daughter she welcomed in November 2018, as Sports Illustrated detailed.