Ellie Goulding Flaunts Curves In Lacy Lingerie

The singer looked stunning in her revealing lingerie.

On Friday, Ellie Goulding posted a series of stunning selfies on Instagram for her 14.4 million followers to enjoy, reported The Daily Mail.

The up-close photos show Ellie sitting on a bed in a room with exposed brick walls. The singer-songwriter looked directly into the camera, slightly pouting her full lips. The stunner wore a black lace bra that put her incredible curves on full display. Ellie paired the sexy look with layered necklaces and dainty gold earrings. She styled her long blond hair in tousled waves, giving her added sex appeal. Ellie’s gorgeous makeup included blue eyeliner and nude lipgloss.

The publication noted that Ellie snapped the selfies after returning home from the Four Seasons Pop Down London on Thursday night. In the caption, the singer seemed to imply that drinking champagne led to her decision to upload the provocative pictures.

In the comments section, however, Ellie revealed that the photo session turned a little awkward.

“My cat was watching and judging. Trust me,” quipped the stunner.

Regardless of her cat’s judgment, Ellie’s followers seemed to love the post and were quick to compliment the singer.

“Girl you’re looking good,” praised a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Why are you so perfect!!!!” wrote another.

“The most beautiful girl ever!!” said a different commenter.

“You look so beautiful and hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

This isn’t the first time Ellie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In September, the blond bombshell drove fans wild by uploading bikini pictures on Instagram. In the photos, taken on on her honeymoon with husband Caspar Jopling, Ellie posed in a barely-there Burberry bikini that left little to the imagination. The singer flaunted her toned abs and long, lean legs in the revealing swimsuit.

In a 2015 interview with Shape magazine, Ellie revealed how she has been able to stay in such great shape. She stated that she enjoys high-intensity workout classes, such as Barry’s Bootcamp. She clarified, however, that she is not focused on losing weight.

“If getting stronger means getting more toned and slimmer, so be it, as long as strength comes with it. I’m happy with my figure,” said the beauty. “I’ve never intended or tried to be skinny. It’s not my thing.”

The singer also noted she, for the most part, abstains from consuming animal products.

“I call myself an aspiring vegan. It’s challenging, but not impossible. You just have to eat or drink a lot of greens,” explained Ellie.

She added that her go-to foods are sweet-potato fries, salads, nuts, and quinoa.

To see more of Ellie, be sure to check out her Instagram account.