Lily-Rose Depp Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In See-Through Outfit On London Red Carpet

Lily-Rose Depp is back in the news. The daughter to Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp has made Daily Mail‘s headline today for a stunning red carpet appearance in London, with the newspaper reporting the star’s attendance at The King‘s premiere. Of course, Lily-Rose is no stranger to making headlines for her red carpet appearances, with a billowing lilac gown worn earlier this year turning major heads, as The Inquisitr reported.

Photos showed the 20-year-old looking sensational in a chic ensemble. The actress and model appeared in a white, cut-out top with a plunging neckline, with semi-sheer fabric upping the ante a little. It’s never overdone with this fashionista, though. Lily also appeared in a floor-length black skirt, with photos showing the stylish maxi number to be sheer. The star’s killer legs were on show, with a pair of high heels in glossy black elongating the star’s lithe frame.

Fans scrolling through the story will have noticed that the star was reported to have avoided a wardrobe malfunction as the outdoor appearance saw the wind pick up and almost compromise Depp’s modesty. The star was seen reaching for her chest with a look of surprise on her face, although it looked like Lily had managed to save herself just in time. As for the rest of her appearance, it seemed nothing short of flawless.

Fans will likely have noticed that Depp was looking slender and fit on the red carpet, with her model qualities definitely manifesting. While Lily-Rose has likely inherited those good genes from mom Vanessa, she isn’t one to lounge around in bed all day. Speaking to Vogue, the model revealed that she mostly leads an active lifestyle.

“I have been slacking lately but I actually do love working out. It makes me feel happy – it releases endorphins and makes you feel good. I like to walk places as much as I can and keep active. But in terms of workout classes and things like that, I get bored really easily so I definitely like the faster, dancey ones. It’s good to get your blood pumping. I think if you’re having a bad day, go and run around or walk around! I think it makes you feel better,” she told the magazine about keeping fit.

Lily may make a headline for her red carpet looks, but the star has other ways to keep her fans interested, with an active Instagram account. Fans wishing to see more of Lily should give it a follow.