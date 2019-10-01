Miranda Lambert Wows In Daisy Dukes With Her ATV Stuck In Mud: I’m The Reason We Can’t Have Nice Things’

Miranda Lambert is a country girl, through and through. The singer also happens to come with a giant sense of humor: just yesterday, Miranda fully admitted that her ultra-tight pants were so compromising, they might “split,” as The Inquisitr reported. Today has seen Miranda return to her famous Daisy Dukes, although the content posted to the 35-year-old’s Instagram stories wasn’t about the shorts.

Miranda was stuck in mud.

The videos and photos posted showed the famous blonde in an ATV amid a green field with plenty of mud. The singer was seen from a distance as she attempted to get the wheels of her vehicle unstuck, although she didn’t appear to be having much luck. In fact, the star offered some text to accompany the footage.

“I’m the reason we can’t have nice things,” she wrote.

Admittedly, it was pretty amusing. Miranda was seen putting her all into getting the vehicle out of the mud, but you can’t fight nature. Of course, an image of the star flaunting her famous pins in a pair of Daisy Dukes likely brought pleasure to her fans, with Miranda seen rocking a tiny pair alongside a white top and some mud-appropriate boots in black. Here, Miranda was seen standing near her vehicle and looking at the camera with a beautiful smile.

There may be a Hollywood side to Miranda by virtue of her high-profile career and fame, but this Southern girl never lost track of her roots. The Texan native has even opened up about her childhood memories, with a Southern Living interview seeing Miranda talk all things country as the magazine asked her to recall her favorite childhood memories.

“The joys of country life. We lived on a farm with a big garden and rabbits and hogs–some were pets and some were for food. It taught me how to live off the land, and that small-town life made me who I am,” Miranda said.

Loading...

The interview did see Miranda talk about her career, but the Southern theme was definitely a prevalent one, with the star asked what she thought the ultimate Southern Thanksgiving dish was.

“My grandmother’s cornbread dressing. I’ve never met anyone who can top it. She gave me the recipe and swears that’s all there is to it, but there’s some secret step I can’t seem to figure out,” the star admitted.

Miranda has been making headlines for announcing a new tour, with fans appearing to love the promo for it over on the singer’s social media. Fans wishing to see more of Miranda should follow her Instagram.