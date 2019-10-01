Instagram Bombshell Kindly Myers Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini: ‘I’m Comin For Ya!’

Kindly Myers knows how to heat up social media, and the model did just that with her latest Instagram update on Tuesday.

In the sexy snapshot, Kindly is seen looking like a total smokeshow in a skimpy, mint green two-piece as she leans against a railing on the beach and flaunts her perfect bikini body.

Kindly’s sexy swimwear included a skimpy top that boasted thin spaghetti straps fitted around her body and down her back. Her thong bikini bottoms tied at the sides and flaunted the model’s curvy booty in the process.

Myers wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that she had pushed over her shoulder, her tresses hanging down to her waist.

Kindly also sported a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, a smokey gray eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She also added to her glam look by wearing pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips.

Of course, Kindly’s loyal fans absolutely loved the photo, which gained nearly 4,000 likes and more than 100 comments from her over 1.7 millions followers in the first 40 minutes after it was posted.

“Kill it girl,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“Smokinnn hottttt,” another admirer stated.

“What a beautiful woman,” a third comment read.

“Top beauty,” another Instagram user agreed.

In the caption of the photo, Kindly hints that she’ll soon be at the Swimsuit USA competition, which she’s been teasing in her Instagram stories for weeks now.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Myers recently celebrated her birthday, and she did so in true Kindly fashion — with a photo of herself in nothing but her birthday suit. The model went completely naked in the picture but used her limbs to cover herself.

Heightline reports that Kindly’s flawless figure can be partly attributed to the years she spent serving in the United States Army, where she became a logistical specialist. She later went on to serve four years in the National Guard, where she found her love for health and fitness.

The model, who hails from Kentucky but makes her home in Nashville, is also said to be a huge college basketball fan, and loves to cheer on her hometown University of Kentucky Wildcats when they head out to the hardwood.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Kindly Myers’ sexy snaps should follow her on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.