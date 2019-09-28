Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In T-Shirt And Skimpy Black Boy Shorts

Sports Illlustrated swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss is constantly flaunting her voluptuous curves on Instagram for her 1.8 million followers, and her latest post was no different.

The bombshell shared a picture of herself in an outfit that may be fairly plain on some women, but on her, it looked super-sexy. She rocked a simple white oversized t-shirt in the shot, with the phrase “good vibes only” printed on the chest. While the shirt covered up the cleavage that she normally flaunts in her other outfits, she tugged the shirt slightly to emphasize her small waist. She paired the top with some simple black boy short underwear that clung to her curves and showed off her hourglass shape.

Ashley had one hand on the bottom of her shirt, tugging it slightly, and the other tangled in her hair as she tossed it back in a seductive move. The model had a huge smile on her face and rocked minimal makeup that only served to accentuate her natural beauty. In the caption, she discussed the power of positive thinking, and made sure to tag the online retailer Fashion Nova. Ashley is an ambassador for the brand and frequently flaunts her curves in outfits that others can snap up from the retailer.

Ashley’s fans loved the positive post and it received over 1,500 likes within just 22 minutes. Fans also filled the comments section with praise for the beauty, from her body to her attitude.

“You look lovely,” one follower said.

Another commented “I love you more then anybody though.”

“Wow so beautiful look,” another fan stated.

Loading...

While this particular outfit wasn’t too scandalous, Ashley isn’t afraid to show off her curves in much skimpier attire. Just two days ago, the bombshell shared a picture in which she wore a much smaller pair of black bottoms with a t-shirt.

Her t-shirt in that particular snap had a sassy comment about thick thighs, and she rolled it up into a crop top length and paired it with bottoms that were little more than a patch of fabric to cover the NSFW bits, connected by two thin strings that stretched over her hips.

In addition to being a total smokeshow, Ashley is also an entrepreneur. As her Instagram bio states, she is the founder and CEO of ALEXISS Swimwear, a brand that offers looks in a wide range of sizes, from A cups to H cups, and with bottoms up to 3X sizing.