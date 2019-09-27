Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Cleavage In Cute New Video While Lip-Syncing To ’90s Classic

For popular cosplayer Liz Katz, dressing up as popular video game and superhero characters is just part of what draws fans to her social media. She also isn’t shy about injecting some arguably geeky charm and humor into the titillating photos and videos she posts on Instagram, and her 876,000-strong following is, for the most part, better for it.

On Thursday, Liz took to her Instagram account to share a 67-second video of herself with a T-Rex puppet on her right hand as she danced and lip-synced to one of the more memorable earworms of the early ’90s. While the model’s caption informatively explained how she fell in love with The Proclaimers’ 1993 smash hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” after watching the Johnny Depp film Benny and Joon as a little girl, fans were likely paying closer attention to Liz’s similarly quirky moves while dancing to the Scottish duo’s one-hit-wonder.

As the video mostly showed Liz from the chest up, it’s hard to tell whether she was wearing a bodysuit or a tank top — much like the one she wore in a similarly sexy and off-beat photo from last week. But the gray outfit rocked by the cosplayer definitely showcased her generous cleavage as well as a fair bit of sideboob, with the latter more evident in the second half of the video.

Furthermore, Liz’s fans may have noticed how much fun she was having, as she smiled, laughed, and bobbed her head to the classic hit she was paying tribute to in the clip.

In the one day since Liz posted her most recent video, over 120,000 hit the play button to view the clip, with close to 600 followers taking to the comments section to show their appreciation.

“You are super glowy and gorgeous! Also adorable AF!” said one Instagram user, adding a single heart emoji to their comment.

“You’re such a dork. LOVE it!” quipped another, apparently drawn in by the fun vibes and goofy dancing showcased on the clip.

“Cute sexy and funny, a winning combination. Love you to pieces. I said pieces!!!” a third fan gushed.

Meanwhile, other fans were content to talk about The Proclaimers and how they continue touring and performing more than 25 years after they became a huge — albeit brief — success across the pond with their one and only worldwide hit single.

Despite her penchant for candid photos and videos like the one she shared on Thursday, Liz remains best-known as a cosplay model, and that’s what she focused on in another update from earlier this week. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old social media sensation shared a photo on Instagram where offered an especially alluring take on Emilia Clarke’s character on Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen. In her caption, Liz playfully quipped that she has “made many bend the knee” despite the fact she’s never gotten an Emmy nomination like many of the recently-concluded HBO series’ mainstays.