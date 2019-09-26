Jennifer Lopez Uses Shakira Booty Photo To Reveal Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

Jennifer Lopez let Shakira’s hips do the talking when she used her Instagram page to announce that the two Latina singers are teaming up for an epic Super Bowl halftime performance.

As reported by NBC News, this will be the first time that the two iconic performers will be taking the stage together, but they’ve both been massive music stars for over two decades. They kicked off the new millennium by leading a Latin music revolution that Puerto Rican actress, singer, and dancer JLo helped jump-start, thanks to the success of her 1999 debut single, “If You Had My Love.” Colombian singer Shakira rose to prominence soon after in 2002 with her first English-language hit, “Whenever, Wherever.”

Jennifer Lopez is currently receiving tons of positive attention for her new movie Hustlers, in which she portrays a stripper. However, while fans of the multi-talented 50-year-old can’t stop raving about how incredible her body looks in her barely-there pole-dancing outfits, her curves didn’t appear at all in her Instagram announcement about performing in the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Instead, Jennifer used a snapshot of 42-year-old Shakira’s backside to break the big news.

In the image, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is rocking a pair of tight black pants and a gold sequin top. She has one hand on her hip, and her fingers are adorned with gold rings bearing the date of next year’s Super Bowl, which will take place on February 2, 2020. She also has a gold band encircling her bicep that’s emblazoned with a small Pepsi logo. The soft drink brand is the sponsor of the halftime show.

Soon after sharing the snapshot of Shakira’s body, JLo posted a second image in which she also appears. Jenny from the Block is also dressed in black and gold, but she’s wearing a metallic tube top with her black liquid leggings. Her accessories include a belt with a giant silver Pepsi logo and two thick chains around her neck.

Jennifer Lopez is wearing her long hair up in a high ponytail, while Shakira’s wavy, waist-length blonde blocks are down.

Unsurprisingly, JLo’s Instagram followers were thrilled by the news that she and Shakira are performing during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. A few of her fellow celebs were among those who expressed their excitement in the comments section of her post.

“YEEEEEES!!!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this!” wrote Grown-ish star Francia Raisa.

“This is a dream!” remarked WWE star Nikki Bella.

Now fans of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will just have to wait a little over four months to see whether the singers face off in a pole dancing vs. belly dancing battle that’s more entertaining than the Super Bowl itself.