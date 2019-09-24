Lenny Kravitz, 55, Shows Off Hard Rock Abs In Topless Photo

Lenny Kravitz, 55, has treated fans to a topless photo and they aren’t complaining one bit.

The rocker is wearing a pair of jeans with a leather belt, barefoot. He is completely topless, showing off his hard rock abs and tattoos on his arms and chest. Kravitz has one hand on the door handle and the other on his hip, making it look effortless to look that good. The “Fly Away” chart-topper is sporting his signature braided hair and appears to have short facial hair.

The “If You Can’t Say No” hitmaker geotagged the photo at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles as he was previously embarking on a North American tour.

The post racked up over 337,000 likes, proving to have made a lot of impact on his followers.

“Nice shirt, love it hahahaha,” one user joked.

“Again with no warning!!!! GOOD GAWD MAN!!!!” another shared.

“WHAT KIND OF 55 IS THIS?!!?” a third questioned.

“There you go breaking the net again,” a fourth fan wrote.

“I wanna be the belt buckle,” a fifth fan commented.

Lenny is no stranger to showing off his body as he previously attended the MTV Video Music Awards last month and wore a shirt unbuttoned, per The Inquisitr. On the night, he was nominated for Best Rock.

Kravitz just wrapped up the North American leg of his “Raise Vibration” world tour and thanked his fans who supported it.

“To all of you that supported me on this U.S. tour: my utmost love and respect! Your love held me up, and together we raised vibration. See you on the next run. Keep representing!” he captioned an Instagram post.

The tour was named after his latest studio album which he released last year. The album peaked at No. 2 in Italy, No. 3 in Germany and Switzerland, No. 19 in the U.K. and No. 43 in the U.S. To date, it’s his eleventh release.

On Spotify, Lenny has over 5.2 million monthly listeners. His most popular song at the moment is “Are You Gonna Go My Way” on the app.

Kravitz married actress Lisa Bonet In 1987. A year later, they had their only child, Zoe Kravitz, who is an established actress, model, and musician. In 1993, they got divorced.

Since Lenny, Lisa got married to Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa in 2017. In an interview with The Times, Kravitz stated that Jason is like a brother to him and that their family is blended, which The Inquisitr reported.

To keep up with Lenny’s busy career, follow his Instagram account.