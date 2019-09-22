Michael Jackson Was Innocent But ‘Brought It On Himself,’ Says Godfrey Of Sexual Assault Accusations

During an interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV — available on YouTube — American comedian and actor Godfrey addressed the accusations of sexual assault brought against Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Godfrey said that although he believes that Jackson is innocent and doesn’t believe Safechuck and Robson’s accusations, he thinks Jackson’s choice to surround himself with children — even innocently — wasn’t a smart move for someone of his level of fame and power.

“I mean Michael — listen, listen, Michael brought that on himself. As far as — he brought it on himself, like, ‘Yo, this is not good, you know there’s no girls around, there’s no — it’s all boys.’ So, Michael brought that on himself,” he began.

After Vlad added that Jackson wasn’t just surrounding himself with boys but 10-year-olds, Godfrey continued to suggest that Jackson set himself up to be targeted with sexual assault accusations.

“That’s his own choice, you brought that on yourself. You’re too big to be doing certain things. You gotta know what the f*ck you’re doing. You know what I mean?”

The accusations in Leaving Neverland have caused backlash from Jackson’s fans and supporters, who believe it’s a cash-grab and another in a long line of attempts to smear Jackson for profit. The King of Pop’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, has been one of Jackson’s most vocal supporter’s and participated in the documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which seeks to discredit Leaving Neverland.

Fiddes has also spoken about Jackson’s reaction to the 2005 trial in which he was charged with molesting Gavin Arvizo. According to Fiddes, the late pop star was never quite the same after the ordeal.

“He was like a walking deadman by the end. Eating and sleeping was a battle, he was just a complete mess,’ he said, per The Daily Mirror.

Michael Jackson died 10 years ago today from a lethal dose of anesthetic propofol. He was 50 years old. His personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/nmOhRHkBdl — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 25, 2019

Loading...

Jackson died in 2009 of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. His former doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in prison for his administration of propofol that contributed to Jackson’s death. But according to detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith, who participated in the documentary Killing Michael Jackson, Murray should have been convicted of second-degree murder for his role in Jackson’s death.

Steve Shafer, Professor of Anaesthesiology at Stanford University, claims that Murray was not properly administering the drug and likely knew that what he was doing was dangerous given that he allegedly hid the bottle of propofol from view.