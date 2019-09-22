Miley Cyrus Rocks Bondage Wear During iHeartRadio Music Festival Gig After Alleged Kaitlynn Carter Breakup

Even during troubled times, Miley Cyrus has continued to honor her commitments by performing on the second night of the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21. She sang her heart out at the festivities that took place in Sin City’s T-Mobile Arena in the aftermath of her alleged breakup with Kaitlynn Carter.

The pair were hot and heavy for two months after Miley and Liam Hemsworth, her husband for less than a year, split. However, now the two women have reportedly discontinued their romantic relationship as well, per The Inquisitr.

While the breakup has not been confirmed, Miley gave her all during her Saturday night performance. She delivered bits of old music and bits of new music to the massive crowd after she hit the stage while rocking a bondage-inspired black leather outfit that was both sexy and fierce.

She sported plenty of leather straps and heavy chains that caressed her lithe body while Miley also seemed to be wearing a holster on her hip. However, it’s doubtful she was packing during her rousing performance.

The over-the-elbow black leather gloves she rocked were accompanied by extreme fake fingernails that added to the dark feel of her ensemble. She also displayed her requisite piles of bracelets and a few gold necklaces, which added the right amount of bling to her overall sartorial statement.

Miley’s cover of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” was a hit with the audience, as was Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.” Also in the mix, the hitmaker delivered “Mother’s Daughter” from her She Is Coming album and “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball” from her Bangerz album, reported Billboard.

Then, for the first time in concert, Miley sang her new anthem, “Don’t Call Me Angel,” even though sidekicks Ariana Grande and Lana del Rey weren’t on hand to serve as the other two angels.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

At the beginning of her set, Miley was joined by Mark Ronson to croon “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” This major rock anthem was heard and appreciated by everyone at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, including her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her mom, Tish Cyrus.

They were part of the audience supporting their daughter, who included her Liam Hemsworth break-up song, “Slide Away,” in her repertoire. The latter seemed to be an apt choice given her recent circumstances, and even if the rumors about her split from Kaitlyn are not true.

Meanwhile, also on the iHeartRadio Music Festival roster on September 21 with Miley Cyrus was Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Def Leppard, Zac Brown Band, Marshmello with Kane Brown, Billie Eilish, Maren Morris, and Juice WRLD.

