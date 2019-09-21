Kendall Jenner Rocks A Skintight Zebra Print Ensemble In An Elevator Selfie

When Kendall Jenner uploads a selfie on social media, all kinds of celebrities take notice. This was especially true on September 20 when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star snapped a picture of herself while standing in an elevator that was going up.

Within an hour of sharing the shot on Instagram, more than 1.1 million followers liked the image, including Kendall’s fellow top model, Emily Ratajkowski. As for the comments from among Kendall’s 115 million followers? The star heard from another fellow model, Stella Maxwell, who pronounced, “There she is.”

Her sisters were also among the elder Jenner sibling’s cheerleaders. Kim Kardashian offered Kendall three black heart emoji for her look while Khloe Kardashian was more expressive, although not very understandable while stating, “Ohhhhhhhh hi hi hi.”

“Blondie’s coming up,” remarked actor Moises Arias who was referring to the newly blond Kendall as she rode the elevator in which she snapped the selfie he was talking about.

In the social media share that did not include a caption, the 23-year-old beauty wore her freshly died locks pulled back into a severe bun. Her hair was parted in the middle while the shiny strands looked as if they had been treated with some kind of stay-in-place product.

The halter top of the ensemble seen on Kendall’s latest Instagram image was created by a way of a gold chain and a gold clip that held the luxurious satin fabric in place. She didn’t seem to be wearing a bra so that unusual accessory was apparently all that was keeping the garment from slipping down and exposing her breasts.

The material used to create the skintight outfit — which looked as if it had been made to include two different pieces — rocked a stunning zebra print in black-and-white that was carefully matched to create this sartorial masterpiece. Her tiny waist was on display thanks to the cut of the top while the high-waisted pants she wore revealed Kendall’s enviable thigh gab.

The top model has been introducing plenty of fresh looks this month as she migrates from one fashion week to another. While she has been strutting her stuff on catwalks during Milan Fashion Week this week, during New York Fashion Week she was also photographed wherever she went.

She gave the paparazzi a variety of looks, including one that was snapped in yet another enviable ensemble as she dined with her sister, Kim Kardashian, according to The Inquisitr.

“[Kendall wore] a thigh-skimming shirt dress as she hit up New York City’s Cipriani restaurant. The star’s outfit… ticked all the usual boxes for Kendall’s head-turning style… With see-through fabrics and Kendall rocking a braless look, the number was definitely cleavage-flashing. Likewise on show were Kendall’s ultra-long legs, with black boots rising just below the knee elongating them.”

That being said, fans are wondering what Kendall Jenner will wear next as she enjoys Italy’s most fashionable city during Milan Fashion Week. Stay tuned.