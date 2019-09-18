Hannah Palmer Spills Out Of Dangerously High-Cut Red Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer has given her followers plenty to get excited about this summer. The beauty has posed in a variety of clothing that shows off her curvy figure, but her favorite piece of apparel seems to be swimwear. On Wednesday, she updated her Instagram account with a snap that showed her wearing a sexy bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

In the post, Hannah was posing on her side and sitting on a rug, wearing a red one-piece with a plunging neckline and incredibly high-cut legs. The outfit harkened back to the swimsuits that the actresses wore on the 1990s hit television show Baywatch. The skimpy suit showed off the beauty’s cleavage and hardly kept her chest contained. Also on display were Hannah’s toned thighs. The high-cut design of the outfit, which went all the way up to Hannah’s waist, emphasized her shapely hips.

Hannah looked stunning as she gave the camera a serious look. She leaned on one hand while her other hand was in her hair. She wore a face full of makeup with dark brows and a daring red color on her lips. Her blond hair fell in loose curls around her shoulders. She kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing a watch in the photo.

In the post’s caption, she left a kiss emoji — a simple message that got her fans’ attention. Many fans commented with a kiss emoji of their own, while others thought fire emoji would be more appropriate. Other followers were more expressive with their comments.

“You are spilling out… and I like it!” one excited admirer wrote.

“Baywatch eat your heart out,” said another fan.

One follower told Hannah she would have been amazing on Baywatch, while another told her she was killing it in the snap.

“Absolute goddess!” one follower commented.

One fan told Hannah that she could make a trash bag look sexy.

That could indeed be the case. It seems that Hannah manages to look fantastic in everything she wears. This summer has seen her wearing some alluring outfits ranging from sultry dresses to flirty shorts. However, it seems as though the stunner prefers to be in a bikini.

When Hannah models one-piece bathing suits as she did on Wednesday, she still looks as gorgeous as she ever has. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently rocked a one-piece thong bathing suit.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hannah can follow her Instagram account.