Lindsay Lohan Slays In See-Through White Top In New Sexy Selfie

Lindsay Lohan’s followers absolutely adore her, and they tell her so all the time in the comments sections of her Instagram posts. However, they won’t get to gush over the actress’ latest social media update — where she posed in a see-through top — as it was posted to her story and not her feed.

In the photo, Lohan was seen holding up her phone to snap a selfie in the mirror as she rocked a skintight white ensemble. The outfit boasted horizontal stripes and a plunging neckline, which included a sheer material to help cover up Lohan’s bare chest.

The outfit, which Lohan said she was wearing to a “work dinner,” flaunted her ample cleavage and tiny waist. Lohan added a white jacket over top of the garment, and accessorized the look with some bracelets on her wrists. She also added a filter that gave her the appearance of wearing reflective sunglasses.

Lohan had her long, red hair parted down the middle and styled in ringlet curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She added a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a red lip. She also sported red polish on her fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lohan is currently in Australia, where she is working as a panelist on the country’s version of The Masked Singer.

The show, which was a huge hit in the United States, features celebrities wearing elaborate costumes to hide their identities while they sing. The panelists, along with the viewers at home, then try to figure out who the star is using clues given throughout the episodes.

The U.S. version boasted stars like Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Ricki Lake, LaToya Jackson, Tori Spelling, and T-Pain for it’s first season, and is coming back for Season 2 next week.

Recently, Lohan opened up about her work on the show to People Magazine, revealing that she loves being apart of the series and trying to guess which stars are hiding under the wild masks.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and to try to guess who’s behind the masks,” Lohan revealed.

