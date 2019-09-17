Steve Mnuchin Reportedly Linked To Jeffrey Epstein’s Mysteriously Missing Associate Jean-Luc Brunel

Business Insider reports that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel, who has reportedly disappeared without a trace. According to the report, Mnuchin appears on legal documents for a company owned by Brunel, Next Management Corporation. Brunel, who Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims raped her and says was responsible for procuring girls for Epstein, reportedly formed the 1988 company with this brother.

According to the Treasury Department, Mnuchin’s connection to Brunel’s company is an error.

“Secretary Mnuchin never served in any official capacity in Next Management Corporation, never did any business with nor knows either of the Brunel brothers, and never had any ownership stake in Next Management Corporation or any related entities,” said Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley.

Crowley claims that Mnuchin did not have any knowledge of his connection to the company and his address listed in his contact information was one he is not familiar with.

“That listing was clearly an error.”

It’s not the first connection between the Epstein scandal and Donald Trump’s administration. Per The Inquisitr, former Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta signed off on the controversial non-prosecution agreement for Epstein over a decade ago, which ultimately led to his resignation from the White House. Epstein served a lenient 13-month sentence for soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute, although many suggest he should have served for federal sex trafficking charges — which he faced at the time of his alleged suicide last month.

Steve Mnuchin at Israeli embassy reception pic.twitter.com/EYqJ8J1yYn — Nathan Guttman (@nathanguttman) September 10, 2019

Back in 2002, Trump spoke of Epstein during an interview with New York magazine.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Former president Bill Clinton has also reportedly flown on Epstein’s private plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.” Both Trump and Clinton distanced themselves from Epstein since his arrest and the subsequent aftermath that led to his alleged suicide.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein recently addressed the Epstein situation in a Twitter thread and suggested that the media has yet to solve the most pressing mystery of the story: how Epstein earned his money.

According to Weinstein, the “pervert narrative” has clouded the main mystery of the Epstein scandal, which is the fact that Epstein fronted a “large infrastructure” yet showed “no plausible source of wealth.”