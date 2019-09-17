Gabrielle Union Drives Instagram Wild In Crochet String Bikini & A Caption That Changes Everything

Gabrielle Union is looking better than ever. The America’s Got Talent judge seems to have one of those bodies that just defies age, with the 46-year-old star’s latest Instagram update appearing to be living proof. Then again, it looked like Gabrielle’s post today was out to do more than simply showcase her bikini-ready body. The star chose to keep her words short and sweet, but it looks like they did the trick.

The photo stood out immediately for being artsy. While celebrities tend to lounge around infinity pools nowadays, Gabrielle chose to buck this trend. She also opted to eschew the metallic or neon trend – Hollywood does seem to adore a little shock factor. Gabrielle seemed to have channeled a classic elegance to her shot, with the actress and reality judge seen photographed in black-and-white amid a blurred outdoor backdrop.

Gabrielle was rocking some pretty tiny swimwear via a string crochet bikini in light shades. With the black-and-white finish, though, it was hard to tell whether the bikini was definitely white. Regardless, the star was flaunting her killer body to the max. Fans got to see this muscle machine’s killer abs as well as her toned thighs, slim waist, and strong arms. Of course, given that she was wearing a tiny swimsuit, a little cleavage was on display.

Gabrielle was snapped looking downwards while seemingly in motion. The caption was what got fans talking, though. While the star had referred to the series she judges on, she had used an alternate spelling of a popular phrase.

Instagram is losing it. In fact, many fans seemed to be responding to the words over the image.

“I don’t see any,” a fan wrote with an alien emoji.

Their comment quickly proved to be popular, racking up over 50 likes in 45 minutes.

“None mam,” another said.

“Not one in sight,” read another comment.

Loading...

Of course, many users did comment on how sensational Gabrielle looked. Bikini updates from this stunner do tend to have that effect. Then again, it looks like Gabrielle has made some bikini-related headlines of late that haven’t included photos of herself posing on social media. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Gabrielle actually thanked the paparazzi for photographing her rear in a two-piece.

Today’s update quickly proved to be popular, racking up over 26,000 likes within just 20 minutes. The same timeframe brought over 270 fans into the post’s comments section. Clearly, bikini updates that include some wit and sass are a treat for Gabrielle’s fans.

Fans wishing to see more of Gabrielle should follow her Instagram.