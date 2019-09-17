Julianne Hough Drives Instagram Wild By Sharing ‘All Parts Of Me’ In New Sexy Snap

Dancer and America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough is clearly in a mood based on her latest Instagram post. Luckily, the mood she’s in seems to be one that is all about happiness, confidence, and positivity.

Tuesday morning, Julianne shared an Instagram post that consisted of a video clip showcasing several flirty still shots. Hough was wearing a burgundy sports bra and matching leggings with her short blond hair parted on the side and styled into casual waves.

Julianne teased that this clip showcased all the parts of her, and she added a “Transform” hashtag. The AGT bombshell looked gorgeous and fit as she flaunted her insane abs, toned arms, and a bit of cleavage.

Nearly 5 million fans follow Hough on Instagram, and they went crazy for this new clip. Within just the first 40 minutes that Julianne’s post had been available on her social media page, nearly 25,000 people had already viewed it and more than 11,000 showed their love by liking it.

In addition to that, almost 100 comments were added in that short period of time with people noting that Julianne was adorable, beautiful, and gorgeous.

“What a crazy, beautiful beast you are,” wrote one of Julianne’s fans.

“Girl crush,” added another follower of Hough’s in a simple, yet powerful, note.

As The Inquisitr detailed not long ago, Hough opened up in a recent interview by revealing that she doesn’t consider herself to be a straight woman. She explained that this left her husband Brooks Laich stunned when she shared this not all that long ago. However, she also said he has been nothing but supportive.

Julianne has shared a lot of powerful posts via her Instagram page over the past year or so where she has written about the journey of self-discovery she’s been navigating. It seems that feeling confident in sharing this piece of her personal life publicly has been a part of that self-discovery, and fans would likely say that Julianne looks more confident than ever.

Loading...

This week brings the finale for America’s Got Talent, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Julianne will be left with nothing to do. She is always working on a variety of projects at any given time, and in recent months, she has been heavily focused on launching her KINRGY workout dance project.

Based on this latest Instagram post, it is obvious that Julianne Hough is in a great place both mentally and physically in her life these days. Things seem to be going quite well for her both personally and professionally, and fans of the America’s Got Talent judge see nothing but love in this stunning new Instagram post.