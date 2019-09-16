Alexis Ren Has Instagram Trembling In Butt Video That Delivers Sideboob At Just The Right Moment

Alexis Ren is back on Instagram. The model and social media sensation doesn’t seem to need much to drive her fans wild, with a fresh update landing on the brunette’s account today appearing to be living proof. Alexis took to Instagram earlier with a video that more than delivered her famous and peachy rear, although fans watching the full video did get a sideboob delivery that came at just the right moment.

Alexis’ video showed her at the beach and seemingly alone. The model had been filmed in front of a stunning ocean horizon, but something about the video was ensuring that eyes were drawn away from the water. Alexis was seen taking up the camera’s foreground as she showcased her booty in a sexy black swimsuit, with a thong finish to the one-piece’s rear doing wonders for a behind that seems to get fans every time. The camera was fairly zoomed-in to begin with, although it did eventually zoom out to showcase more of the model’s fit and curvy frame. Alexis seemed to be enjoying herself as she engaged in a little booty-shaking, with hints of her face showing a smile.

A video shot from behind may be popular with Alexis’ fans, but seeing the star turn around just at the video’s end likely drove fans fully wild. Here, Alexis turned to her left, with the backless swimsuit showcasing both her torso tattoo and a little cleavage.

Instagram can’t deal. The video had racked up over 390,000 likes in the space of an hour, with the same time frame bringing over 1,600 fans into the post’s comments section. Replies came in all languages, with Anglophones joined by Hispanic speakers and a reply from a user in Hebrew. As to the remarks, well, the platform seemed quite simply floored by Alexis’ killer body, her beauty, plus her free-spirited charm.

As to Alexis’ recent Instagram activity, not all posts have been as racy as today’s one. Earlier this month, the model took to the platform in simple jeans and a crop top, although the covered-up look still managed to drive fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Alexis’ killer body comes with some heavy backup. The star is a trained dancer with a ballet background — something Alexis mentioned during her interview with Byrdie.

“Growing up in a way where dance was a huge part of my life definitely created an amazing environment for me. I was homeschooled, so I spent five to six hours a day just dancing. So that’s something I try to do as much as I can,” she said.