Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Dangerous Curves And Toned Abs In A Snakeskin Bikini And Oversized Coat

Megan Thee Stallion took a minute out of her hectic schedule to grace her fans with a sexy Instagram update.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shut Instagram down on Sunday with an all purple, snakeskin attire. Her stunning curves are on full display as she rocks a purple bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. Megan is also rocking fishnet stockings in the snapshot as well. Her toned abs are peeping through her matching oversized coat, and her fans are able to see a silver belly button ring. Her hair is pulled back, showing off her gorgeous makeup. The rapper’s makeup artist opted for gold eyeshadow, dramatic eyelashes and a gold highlight for extra shimmer.

At the time of this writing, the steamy post from Megan received more than 200,000 likes from her fans. The photo also received more than 5,000 comments from Megan’s followers.

“Official princess of rap,” one follower wrote.

“I ain’t never wana be a snake skinlike purple bubble coat so bad,” another follower chimed in.

“Lavender from matilda could never,” another follower said.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper also shared an Instagram video of her in the snakeskin get up. In the video, Megan is dancing while “No Guidance” from Chris Brown featuring Drake plays in the background. The rapper is twerking to the song while her hair is being combed during the video. For this look, Megan opted to wear her hair in a long, side ponytail. At the time of this writing, the video received more than 300,000 views and more than 1,000 comments.

The creator of “Hot Girl Summer” certainly has plenty of things to dance for these days. The Inquisitr previously reported that the 24-year-old college student recently announced that she was joining Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation. Megan posted a photo on her Instagram page on Friday, September 13, to announce the news to her fans.

“I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop,” Megan captioned the photo, which is of her and Jay-Z.

Megan is also currently on the Legendary Nights tour, which began on August 31 and runs through October. The rapper is the only female performer alongside big names like Meek Mill, Future, YG, and DJ Mustard.

Before getting signed to Roc Nation, Megan was already making power moves on the charts. In addition to her song “Hot Girl Summer” climbing the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Megan also has two supporting top songs, “Big Ole Freak” and “Cash Sh*t.”

