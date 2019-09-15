Kristina Levina Flaunts Figure In Stylish Bra And Panties In New Bedroom Snap

German Instagram model Kristina Levina, who gained popularity on social media for her incredible looks, sense of style, and her skin-baring photos, knows exactly how to drive her fans crazy with her beautiful snaps.

That’s just what she did in her recent post, where she could be seen flaunting her amazing body in a tiny, yet stylish, nude-colored lingerie set.

The risque ensemble not only allowed Kristina — who is known on Instagram by the moniker Le Xtina — to show off her cleavage, but she also put her taut stomach and sexy legs on full display.

Kristina wore her blonde tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup, and accessorized with a delicate pendant necklace and a bracelet.

The picture was captured in a bedroom, as she could be seen kneeling on the bed. She tilted her head backwards and closed her eyes to pose for the picture.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Bali, Indonesia, while in the caption, the model wrote that she is thinking about pizza. She also informed her fans in the caption that the sexy lingerie was from Victoria’s Secret, whereas the picture was captured by a Bali-based photography service called Hit The Road.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 25,000 likes and over 560 comments where fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments.

Some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Valentina Fradegrada, Stephanie Davis, Ana Lorde, Stephanie Baessler and Gerid Rux, among others.

“If beauty were time, you’d be eternity,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Damn, you are totally unreal,” another one chimed in.

“U r smoking hot!! Flawless beauty! I love this pic! Thank you,” a third fan commented.

Other fans used words and phrases like “amazing body,” “you are flawless,” “what a wonderful figure,” and “pure perfection” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the lingerie snap, Kristina treated her fans to a casual photo that was captured at Berlin’s Olympiastadion — a popular sports stadium in the German capital. As of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 300 comments.

This shows that Kristina doesn’t necessarily need to strip down to her bikinis and lingerie to gain her fans’ attention.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, Kristina Levina was born in Kazakhstan but moved to Germany with her family at the age of 3. Quoting Hypes and Likes, the article further stated that she started modeling at the age of 17.