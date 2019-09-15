Tammy Hembrow’s Pert Booty In White Shorts Is Causing Instagram Fever

Australian Instagram superstar Tammy Hembrow likely set several hearts aflutter when her fashion company, Saski Collection, posted a photo of her in a daring pair of white shorts and a matching crop top. The shorts are lined with red trim which draws the eye to the fact that they are so short that a generous part of Tammy’s pert posterior is on display.

As you can imagine, there were lots of appreciative comments from the fans.

“So cute. I really like your line. Out of everyone’s workout clothing lines yours is my favorite,” one commenter wrote.

“Love red and white” another wrote.

But there were others who pointed out the impracticality of wearing shorts like that in any type of workout setting.

“They don’t even cover half your cheeks tho lol,” one person astutely observed.

“If I run with this short I don’t think I’ll make it back home,” another quipped.

Tammy often wears clothing from her brand on her own Instagram page, which currently boasts over 9 million followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently rocked a tennis skirt in one of her Instagram photos that was also dangerously short. Not that her fans complained about that at all. Some even expressed that tennis was their favorite sport all of a sudden because of the photo.

The enthusiasm that Tammy receives when she wears Saski’s clothing goes a long way in explaining why the company now has customers in close to 200 countries and made over $3 million in revenue during its first year in business, according to Daily Mail.

According to an interview that she gave to Mind Mag, she completely bootstrapped the business in order to get it off the ground. She also detailed how much of her passion has been invested in it. Her whole family got involved and she even encouraged one sister to leave her job to help her run the logistics.

She revealed that making it a strictly online business has helped minimize the scale of her financial investment into the business.

“The best thing about launching online is that start-up costs were minimal,” she said. “I invested all my own money into Saski Collection and I’m proud to say that we have no debt.”

Of course, it helps to have a CEO with close to 10 million followers on Instagram and 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube. In their YouTube videos, Tammy and her Instagram-famous sisters pull the curtain back to give their fans a behind-the-scenes look at their lives.

Tammy also has workout videos on her channel, and one of them takes you through a home workout butt circuit so you can work on getting an enviably toned derriere like hers.