Sara Underwood Bursts Out Of Soaking Wet Salmon Bikini From A Hot Spring In The Desert

Sara Underwood is officially delivering social media updates straight from desert hot springs. The Playboy model and social media sensation is known for her love of the great outdoors – if anyone flies the flag for cabin living and lush forest exploring, it’s this blonde. Sara seems to make her Instagram feed utterly unique by including outdoorsy vibes in her sexy updates, with some new content landing on the model’s stories just today.

Sara’s story today came in video form. The model had been filmed straight from a natural spring, with fans hearing a man’s voice stating that temperatures were out of control. Given that Sara regularly updates her social media with boyfriend Jacob Witzling, per The Inquisitr, it can be assumed that the gentleman filming the star was Jacob. Sara was looking pretty hot despite being mostly submerged in water – then again, as the model told the camera, she was in a hot spring. The star’s wet skin and swimwear likely got pulses racing.

The video was definitely sending out heat from Sara’s outfit, though. Sara had squeezed her famous curves into a strapless and salmon-colored bikini, with a knotted bust detail giving off a retro feel. While there was an ample cleavage display, the video didn’t seem out to flaunt Sara’s figure too much. Of course, with a story following the video where Sara was seen full-length as she modeled her bikini, fans did see a snap with a figure-flaunting agenda.

Fans paying attention to Sara’s stories today will have noticed that the second one came with more than just the model’s fierce body to look at, though. Sara was acting as the powerful influencer she is – a mention to the Fashion Nova brand that Sara acts as an ambassador for was made.

Sara seems to be a particularly unusual breed. While fellow swimwear and lingerie faces on Instagram will opt for glitzy infinity pools and fancy hotels in their updates, Sara fully bucks the trend. This vegan is all about the low-frills living and DIY lifestyle, with many posts showing Sara in the middle of nowhere. Five-star hotels are nowhere to be seen on Underwood’s Instagram, with fans instead seeing her in unusual and quirky cabin settings – there does seem to be Wifi there, though.

Given that the past few updates from Sara featured lingerie, fans were likely grateful to get a little swimwear injection today.