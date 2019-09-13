Selena Gomez’s Sexy New Hairstyle Sends Instagram Into A Complete Meltdown

Selena Gomez is sporting a new look and fans love it.

Selena Gomez seems to age backwards these days. The former Disney girl has been seen out and about sporting a new shorter, curlier hairstyle that seems to give her a sexier and edgier look. She knows just how to make a bold statement without even trying.

Gomez is seen in a few photos that were shared by Just Jared of her right after she supposedly visited with a friend. The pop singer is wearing an all-black outfit as she leaves the building. She has on a pair of dress pants and a black patterned top that clung to her small waistline. She also had on a simple pair of slip-on sandals and carried a brown handbag on her arm as well. The 27-year-old singing sensation accessorized with a pair of gold necklaces to complete her look.

However, it wasn’t the outfit that made her stand out this time. It was her sexy new hairdo that made her fans take notice. Gomez has her thick brown locks just barely touching her shoulders with loads of soft waves throughout. She appears to have had lighter brown highlights added to the ends of her tresses. The new look brings out that sexy and fierce side of her, while also keeping that effortless look about her.

She may have had her hair done that same day as hairstylist Marissa Marino posted a closeup photo of the “Fetish” singer showing off her incredible work on her Instagram. She called Selena Gomez a “natural beauty.” Her fans quickly took to the comments to say how gorgeous she looked with the new style. Most were completely wowed by how amazing Selena looked in the photo.

The star went with pastel makeup on her face to show off her softer side. She sported pink eye shadow on her lids and a pale lip color as well. She added just a touch of blush on her cheeks and she was ready to show off her new look to the world.

Selena Gomez is one of the most followed celebrities ever on Instagram. Her 156 million followers are always waiting for her to share her life and inspiration with them. There will supposedly be some new music coming from the superstar, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. After Taylor Swift released her new music recently, Selena is said to have been inspired by her BFF to work on her own songs.

Selena Gomez has been making her fans happy by posting more frequently on social media. If she is working on new music, she is sure to keep everyone updated. Her Instagram account is the place to be for fans to see what she is up to these days.