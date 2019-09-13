‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shows Off Legs In A Blazer Dress During NYFW, See Instagram Photo

The reality star was seen strutting her stuff on a Big Apple street.

Lala Kent appears to be a fan of blazers.

After traveling to New York City to attend this week’s fashion events, the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted wearing a blazer as a dress not once, but twice. First, on September 11, Kent stepped out in a sparkling silver blazer.

In photos shared by Life & Style, Kent strutted her stuff in a pair of blue Manolo Blahnik heels, just like the ones Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw, was wearing when she married Chris Noth’s character, Mr. Big, in a courthouse wedding.

According to the magazine’s report, the shoes cost a whopping $995.00 and offered Kent the perfect pop of color.

The following day, on September 12, Kent posted a photo of herself wearing another blazer on Instagram, which she also paired with heels.

In her social media photo, which wass taken at Flower by Eddie Parker, Kent was seen standing at a cash register in a multicolor plaid blazer with a hot pink shirt underneath and white stiletto heels on her feet.

Kent has been sharing tons of photos and videos since her arrival in New York City days ago and appears to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she continues to attend fashion shows and mingle with people who work in the world of fashion.

On July 3, nearly one year after Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, popped the question after about two-and-a-half years of dating, Kent took to her Instagram page to announce that she and Emmett would be walking down the aisle on April 18, 2020.

“He is the love of my life. He is kind, and thoughtful, and everything you want when you’re thinking of your future partner,” Kent gushed at the time. “It is a privilege to be around him. No matter what anyone will ever have to say, this is my boo. This is our life. Rand, I will always protect you. 4.18.2020 I’m locking you down for life.”

While Kent and Emmett have not yet appeared alongside one another on Vanderpump Rules, they have been sharing their lives with their fans on Instagram for the past couple of years and soon, they may begin starring on their own show. As The Inquisitr reported, Kent and Emmett sparked rumors of a potential new series when they were spotted at Evolution Media’s offices earlier this summer.

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return on Bravo TV sometime later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules but a premiere date has not yet been set.