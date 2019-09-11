Bella Hadid Wears Inexpensive Sheer Bra As A Shirt At NYFW

Bella Hadid rocked a revealing look at the Savage x Fenty show.

Bella Hadid fittingly wore a lingerie-inspired look when she attended Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty runway show at New York Fashion Week. Unsurprisingly, the surprisingly affordable bra that Bella turned into a revealing top was from RiRi’s lingerie brand.

According to Seventeen, Bella did not walk the runway at this year’s Savage x Fenty show, but it looks like she still wanted to show her support for Rihanna by wearing one of the brand’s bras to the event. While RiRi’s sexy line of undergarments is mainly meant for the bedroom, Bella proved that some pieces can be a bit more versatile ⁠— as long as you’re brave enough to bare your underwear and show off your stomach.

For her sexy but sophisticated ensemble, Bella Hadid paired a baggy emerald green pantsuit with a delicate black lace bra that put her toned tummy on full display. Her revealing top was the Savage x Fenty Floral Lace Bralette, which is priced at only $30. The bra is extremely sheer, but Bella kept her look from becoming rated R by keeping the sides of her open coat strategically placed over her chest.

The model wore her hair pulled back, and she accessorized her look with a pair of large but thin gold hoop earrings and pointed-toe sandals. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella’s ability to put together killer outfits like her Savage x Fenty look recently earned her a spot on the 2019 Vanity Fair Best Dressed list.

While Bella Hadid didn’t walk in Rihanna’s NYFW runway show, W Magazine reports that Bella and her sister Gigi both made appearances during Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2020 show. In a video uploaded on her Instagram stories, Bella can be seen rocking the runway in what appears to be a romper that resembles a form-fitting, sparkly striped suit jacket. While she walks, a choir can be heard singing the patriotic song “This Land Is Your Land.”

The New York Times described Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show as a “spectacular sexy underpants variety hour” that basically “crushed the flailing Victoria’s Secret beneath its high-stomping, all-inclusive, woman-driven feet.” Rihanna performed an opening number, and Halsey sang wearing a short black robe. Other famous attendees and performers included Laverne Cox, Gigi Hadid, Normani, Cara Delevingne, ASAP Ferg, Migos, DJ Khaled, and Big Sean.

Unfortunately for those who are now intrigued by Rihanna’s lingerie extravaganza full of famous faces, groin-grabbing, and twerking, no videos and photos from the show are circulating online because the event was filmed for Amazon Prime. Attendees’ phones were locked away so that they couldn’t capture the magic, adding to the show’s mystique.