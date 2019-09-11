Courtney Hope Spills Out Of Tiny Strappy Black Bikini Sending Instagram Fans Into Meltdown

It is no secret that Courtney Hope, who portrays Sally Spectra on CBS Daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, takes care of herself and works hard to maintain her body, which she often shows off on her social media. Today the actress sent her nearly 89,000 Instagram fans into a meltdown with her latest post.

This morning, Hope shared a picture of herself lounging on a hardwood floor. In it, she wore a strappy black-and-nude bikini top that revealed her cleavage, and matching bottoms that displayed her toned midsection. She leaned over on one of her hands, and her shapely legs were crossed at the ankle. The actress held onto the strap of her top and her head hung back, allowing her wavy red tresses to cascade down her back. Hope kept her eyes closed, and light natural makeup complemented her look. On her bare feet, she had dark painted toenails, and the model’s fingernails matched. A hint of a tattoo peeked out from under the star’s arm.

Hope accompanied the image with a lengthy caption that declared all the things that womanhood taught her. She’s learned to take care of herself, appreciate her best friends and girlfriends, respect her elders, and limit negativity. Fans enjoyed the wise words the actress shared along with the gorgeous photo, and more than a thousand hit the “like” button in minutes while dozens left supportive comments.

“This is one of the most beautiful and perfect posts I have ever read. Every word speaks the truth and touches my very soul. Your depth of perception for life far exceeds your age. Your posts are motivational, inspirational, purposeful, and mostly speak to my heart. You are a beautiful soul, Courtney. Your inner beauty radiates for the world to see your goodness and loveliness,” replied a follower.

“100 percent gorgeous and smart,” gushed another fan.

“I need this framed! Words to live by! Thank you,” a follower declared.

In addition to her daytime career and acting credits for Allegiant, Quantum Break, Criminal Minds, NCIS, and NCIS Los Angeles, to name a few, Hope also serves as the lead in the video game Control. The actress brings the game’s main character Jesse Faden to life, according to Variety.

Hope also dates General Hospital star, Chad Duell, who portrays Michael Corinthos on the ABC sudser. The two share a home together along with three dogs, according to CBS Soaps In Depth.

The Inquisitr recently reported that on B&B, Hope’s character, Sally wants to win back Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).