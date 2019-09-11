Courtney Hope Spills Out Of Tiny Strappy Black Bikini Sending Instagram Fans Into Meltdown

It is no secret that Courtney Hope, who portrays Sally Spectra on CBS Daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, takes care of herself and works hard to maintain her body, which she often shows off on her social media. Today the actress sent her nearly 89,000 Instagram fans into a meltdown with her latest post.
This morning, Hope shared a picture of herself lounging on a hardwood floor. In it, she wore a strappy black-and-nude bikini top that revealed her cleavage, and matching bottoms that displayed her toned midsection. She leaned over on one of her hands, and her shapely legs were crossed at the ankle. The actress held onto the strap of her top and her head hung back, allowing her wavy red tresses to cascade down her back. Hope kept her eyes closed, and light natural makeup complemented her look. On her bare feet, she had dark painted toenails, and the model’s fingernails matched. A hint of a tattoo peeked out from under the star’s arm.
Hope accompanied the image with a lengthy caption that declared all the things that womanhood taught her. She’s learned to take care of herself, appreciate her best friends and girlfriends, respect her elders, and limit negativity. Fans enjoyed the wise words the actress shared along with the gorgeous photo, and more than a thousand hit the “like” button in minutes while dozens left supportive comments.
“This is one of the most beautiful and perfect posts I have ever read. Every word speaks the truth and touches my very soul. Your depth of perception for life far exceeds your age. Your posts are motivational, inspirational, purposeful, and mostly speak to my heart. You are a beautiful soul, Courtney. Your inner beauty radiates for the world to see your goodness and loveliness,” replied a follower.
♥️♾ Womanhood has taught me: Take care of yourself now that you have the ability to. Breathe deeper than you think you are, drink plenty of water and rock out to your favorite song as often as possible. The things that make you the happiest, do them. Meditation is the key to balance and restoration of the spirit. Embracing who you are is more empowering and sustainable than keeping up with societal standards and trends. Sensuality is a deep love for yourself and all you desire, do not be ashamed of it. ••••••• ♥️♾Your best friends are most important and your girlfriends are essential. There is beauty in the breakdown and a broadening of perspective in the rebirth, embrace change and challenge. Silence really is golden because your thoughts transform your immediate world, so make sure their constructed with care. Patience truly is key, for the reward is always sweeter than you thought it would be on your own timetable. You can’t control most things in life only how you react to them. Your voice has a place and is crucial to your purpose. ••••••• ♥️♾ Respect your elders, your family and your authority, but their mentality is something your allowed to refuse to adapt if it does not serve you. Negativity ages you faster, and self care is nourishment for the soul. Embrace your art, whatever that may be, it will save you and set you free. And most importantly, LOVE, all day every day, more than anything else you do. Love yourself, love those close, love those afar, love those that are different, find love about things you’re unsure about. It may hurt, it may be confusing, it may engulf you in happiness, you may fly, you may lose your way, you may feel you don’t have the strength, you may start from scratch one thousand times, but it’s the greatest lesson and gift you can receive. ❤️
“100 percent gorgeous and smart,” gushed another fan.
“I need this framed! Words to live by! Thank you,” a follower declared.
In addition to her daytime career and acting credits for Allegiant, Quantum Break, Criminal Minds, NCIS, and NCIS Los Angeles, to name a few, Hope also serves as the lead in the video game Control. The actress brings the game’s main character Jesse Faden to life, according to Variety.
Hope also dates General Hospital star, Chad Duell, who portrays Michael Corinthos on the ABC sudser. The two share a home together along with three dogs, according to CBS Soaps In Depth.
The Inquisitr recently reported that on B&B, Hope’s character, Sally wants to win back Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).