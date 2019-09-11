Miley Cyrus Slays In See-Through Crop Top During Date Night With Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter stepped out for a date night in New York City, and fans could debate which one of the women looked hotter in their coordinating all-black styles. The Daily Mail reports that the pair were seen making time for romance despite their busy schedules at New York Fashion Week.

In the photos taken the paparazzi, Miley and Kaitlynn both dazzle in all-black with silver accents. Cyrus donned a pair of black pants and a see-through black crop top, which left little to the imagination and showcased her bare chest underneath.

Miley also rocked a black coat over top and added multiple silver chains around her neck. She completed her style with a pair of oversize sunglasses, a small black handbag and some black boots.

Cyrus’ long, blonde hair was styled in loose, wet-looking waves that fell down her shoulders, and she rocked a natural makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip gloss.

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn rocked a black blouse, which she tucked into her super short black leather skirt, and had a black jacket draped over her shoulders. Carter accessorized with multiple rings on her fingers, a silver bracelet on her wrist, black heels, and a silver purse.

The Hills star also donned a natural makeup look, with pink eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a berry color on her lips. Her blonde hair was parted in the center and styled in straight strands.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley and Kaitlynn seem to have no problem flaunting their relationship, or showing off some PDA.

Loading...

Sources recently told Page Six that the couple were spotted at celebrity hot spot, The Soho House in West Hollywood, and they didn’t hold back when showing their affection for one another, claiming that the duo were “basically having sex” all over the club.

“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. There’s no question they’re together,” the insider stated.

Before that the women made headlines when they were snapped kissing each other on a yacht during a vacation to Lake Como just as Cyrus’ split with husband Liam Hemsworth was making news.

While both Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter seem comfortable going public with their romance, neither have spoken out about the relationship in the media.