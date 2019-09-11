La La Anthony Struts Her Stuff In A Sexy Black Ensemble Fit For The Bedroom

La La Anthony doesn’t let her 9.3 million Instagram followers miss her for too long. On September 10, the luscious lady rocked a sexy black pantsuit edged in a black furry trim that made the outfit look suited for an evening in the bedroom instead of an evening out on the street. But while La La was carousing under the moonlight, she appeared to be surveying her surroundings with a suspicious look on her pretty face.

The ensemble was strapless and was belted in the front. A filmy layer of see-through fabric covered the skintight legging part of her pantsuit while a wide black belt added to the picture that put all her dangerous curves on show.

The Starz actress, who plays LaKeisha on Power, wore most of her blond hair down except for a section which she wore high on her head. Her hair was so long that part of it grazed her ample bosom.

La La’s makeup was on point, with a bit of bronzer showing off her enviable cheek bones. She was wearing black liner and brown shadow, making her dark eyes pop. Meanwhile, her pucker was enhanced by a nude shade of lipstick.

While rocking such a sensational look, La La had planted her feet into a pair of skinny stilettos with matching fur bits on the front. The heels looked a lot like what many wear in their boudoir, keeping the star going with her indoor-outdoor theme.

The popular celebrity received plenty of attention for her most recent social media upload with more than 65,000 likes. Many fans shared symbolic gestures of appreciation, including a lot of fire emoji and a lot of heart-faced emoji. Others used their words to address the young looking 40-year-old.

“Sheeesh,” said one fan.

“Yoooooooooooo that’s how u feeling la,” stated another follower.

“Single look good on you,” commented a third fan, who was referring to her recent split from NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony.

“Tommy got you looking good out here!” remarked a fourth follower, who was referring to her Power television husband.

Apparently, La La is going to heat up Instagram all month. On Labor Day, she also wore black.

For that holiday, she rocked a plain black tank with a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage. Her upload caused her best friend, Kim Kardashian, to comment on the dynamic social media image, as reported by The Inquisitr on September 3.

“God, you are so pretty,” stated the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity, who always seems to be there for La La Anthony as the former MTV VJ continues to slay.