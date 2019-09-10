‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Is A Smokeshow In Animal Print Bra & Leggings

Yanet Garcia is setting fire to Instagram once again.

As those who follow her on social media know, Yanet is one of the most popular weather reporters on the planet and she’s even been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her loyal fans. In just a short time of being live, her Instagram account has already amassed over 11 million followers and that number continues to climb on a daily basis. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, Yanet sizzles in another sexy ensemble.

In the hot, new photo the model strikes a pose in what appears to be a workout studio. She leans on a bar with a black and neon striped background just behind her. The stunner looks off into the distance in the shot and she appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the photograph. The weather girl wears her long, dark locks in pigtail braids and shows off her killer figure in a matching two-piece set.

On the top, Yanet shows off a little bit of cleavage while clad in a leopard-print bra. She toned abs are also on display in the photo and she completes the look with a pair of equally as sexy animal print leggings that hug her every curve. She holds a water bottle in one hand and completes the look with a pair of white sneakers. Since the post went live on her page, fans have gone crazy for it.

So far, the sexy photo has earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 126,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. While some of Garcia’s followers took to the photo to let her know that her body looks amazing, countless others raved over her look. A few more fans simply commented on the image with flame, heart, and smiley face emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one fan commented.

“You are a goddess, you are really beautiful from head to toe and you have pretty eyes,” another raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“The fittest gal in the room!,” another chimed in with a single flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia almost broke the internet with a hot Instagram share. In the shot, Garcia donned a long sleeve black crop top that showed off just a hint of her taut tummy. She paired the look with a tiny pair of daisy dukes that were distressed and extremely short, showing off a glimpse of her toned legs. That post racked up over 166,000 likes and upwards of 500 comments.

Fans can keep up with Yanet by giving her a follow on Instagram.