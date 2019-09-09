Lori Harvey Shows Off Killer Curves Once Again In A Black Chanel Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Update

Lori Harvey recently shared another photo of her stunning physique on Instagram.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model is rumored to be on a tropical getaway with her reported summer fling, Diddy. After sharing videos and photos that show that they have been in the same place at the same time, Harvey is keeping her 1.4 million followers guessing even more with several bikini photos over the span of a few days.

Harvey decided to continue teasing her fans with a photo on her Instagram page on Sunday. The model is photographed wearing a black Chanel bathing suit that shows off her insane curves. While sitting on a white couch outside, Harvey has her face hidden under a wide straw hat. She decided to further accessorize the look with a gold chain and a silver anklet. Her polished toes and acrylic nails are also seen in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo from Harvey received more than 100,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 900 comments from Harvey’s fans.

“There she go,” one follower wrote, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“I had to save this pic. Them toes man,” another follower chimed in.

“I need that bathing suit,” another follower commented.

Since being romantically linked to Diddy this summer, Harvey has seemingly been laying low on Instagram. Before her series of steamy vacation photos, the model had sporadically posted photos and videos of herself on her timeline. Back in August, Harvey shared a photo slideshow of herself wearing a Vivienne Westwood top and light, baggy jeans. Her hair is curled at the bottom as she has a glamorous makeup look. She is seen staring directly at the camera while posing indoors on a couch. At the time of writing, the elegant post received more than 100,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from Harvey’s fans.

While Harvey is seemingly portraying a single life, many onlookers have taken the opportunity to sound off on her alleged fling with Diddy. Atlanta Black Star reports that, in addition to social media users, celebrities like Nick Cannon had their opinions on the matter. Cannon recently did an interview where he says he would be upset if his daughter were dating a man as old as Diddy (the mogul is 49 and Lori is 22).

“I wouldn’t have a problem with that, but I’d be heartbroken if that was my daughter,” he told VladTV in August. “To each his own, but I would feel like I failed as a father if I’m sitting across from a table, the dude is the same age as me that’s dating my daughter. I would feel like I failed.”

Fans of Lori Harvey can follow the model on Instagram for more updates.