Elsa Hosk Flaunts Long Legs In Cheetah Print Mini Dress

Models from all over the world are flocking to New York City for New York Fashion Week, as are countless celebrities. Many models are strutting their stuff down the catwalk for shows, and several celebrities are simply there to see the fashion in person. Everyone appears to be attending plenty of fashionable festivities in the evenings, getting all dolled up and hitting the town.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk is one of the many models donning designer gear to walk down the runway during. The blonde bombshell opened the LaQuan Smith show in a look that truly sizzled. Hosk rocked a super scandalous cheetah print mini dress that left very little to the imagination. The neckline of the dress meant that some of Hosk’s cleavage was on display, tantalizing the audience. The form-fitting dress hugged every inch of her toned body, and was a super short length that highlighted her long, sculpted legs.

To take things to a whole different level of sexiness, the dress also appeared to be made from some type of sheer fabric. The black thong that was worn underneath the outfit to complete the look was clearly visible through the garment.

Hosk had a black cowboy hat perched on top of her blonde locks, which obscured a portion of her gorgeous face as she slayed on the runway.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy snap, and the post received over 70,000 likes within just two hours.

Several followers couldn’t seem to find the words to express how they felt about the shot, and they simply left strings of emoji such as the flame emoji.

One follower commented “you slayed Elsaaa! Your catwalk was fire.”

“Giddy up gorgeous,” another fan said, in reference to her cowboy-inspired vibe.

Loading...

“This is how you open a show,” one fan said in the comments section.

“This look, the walk, the attitude,” another fan remarked.

Yet another fan couldn’t quite handle the overall vibe, and simply said “this was legendary” followed by “still not over this.”

Hosk has been busy in New York City attending plenty of events. In a recent post, the blonde bombshell shared a look she rocked at the Harper’s BAZAAR“ICONS by Carine Roitfeld” event. The babe wore a slinky white dress that clung to her curves and made her look tall and toned. The piece was a vintage Gucci look, and Hosk brought a major serving of beauty to the red carpet as she rocked the look with a sleek high ponytail.