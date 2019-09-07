Hannah Jeter Flaunts Insanely Toned Legs In Versace Mini Dress

Countless famous faces have been flocking to New York City recently to attend events as New York Fashion Week kicked off. Many celebrities made time in their schedules to attend an event by Harper’s BAZAAR at the iconic Plaza Hotel, “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.” Model Hannah Jeter, who is married to former professional baseball player Derek Jeter, was one of the individuals in attendance at the event. She rocked an incredible dress that had jaws dropping when she made her way into the event.

Jeter didn’t stick to a standard black dress, or even a neutral color. Instead, she found a frock in a vibrant shade of orange that popped against the black background of the red carpet. The dress was a piece designed by Atelier Versace, as Jeter explained in the caption, and had countless eye-catching details. The dress had a neckline that showcased just a hint of Jeter’s cleavage, and the bodice was a form-fitting masterpiece that clung tightly to her curves. The skirt of the dress was covered with feathers that added an element of movement to the look.

The mini dress barely came halfway down Jeter’s thighs and highlighted her insanely gorgeous, toned legs. She elongated her legs even more by adding a pair of strappy stiletto sandals. Her makeup and hair was soft and simple, as the dress made enough of a style statement by itself.

Jeter shared a double Instagram update with her 539,000 eager Instagram followers and posted one snap with a head-on view of her killer look, and one where she was turned slightly towards the side. Her followers loved the bold look, and the post received over 10,500 likes within just two hours.

Her followers couldn’t help but fill the comments section with compliments, praising how incredible the blonde bombshell looked in the ensemble.

“You look phenomenal as always,” one fan said.

Fellow model Emily DiDonato also left a comment on the post, and said “Omg you were there?! Would have loved to see your face.”

Jeter made sure to tag her glam squad in the caption as well, and they both left comments on the post to acknowledge how incredible she looked at the event.

Another fan commented “Mama is killin’ it!”

Another asked, “how do I become one of those feathers,” desperate to get closer to Jeter’s amazing legs.

Fans who can’t get enough of the blonde beauty will have to ensure they’re following her on Instagram to guarantee they don’t miss a single one of her selfies from New York Fashion Week.