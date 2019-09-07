Anastasiya Kvitko’s Curves Are Out Of Control In Her Latest Update

Anastasiya Kvitko showed off her incredible curves in her latest Instagram update.

In the post, Kvitko stood barefoot outside on a deck overlooking the ocean. She leaned against a rail with her arms outstretched. With red flowers on both sides of her and clear skies above, it appeared to be a gorgeous day. Anastasiya looked just as stunning as the background, in a daring one-piece swimsuit. The red suit featured a cut-out design on the sides — a look that highlighted her tiny waist. The suit appeared to be almost too small for Kvitko, whose voluptuous chest almost popped out of the number from the top and sides, giving fans plenty of sideboob and cleavage to see. The swimsuit’s high-cut legs drew attention to the model’s curvy hips. Anastasiya wore her long hair down in loose waves. With one knee slightly bent, Kvitko gave the camera a sultry look as the sunshine filled the sky behind her.

The model’s 10.1 million followers loved the snap, which racked up over 40,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“The Queen of Instagram,” one admirer said.

“Omg thats an hourglass,” one fan wrote about the model’s curves.

One follower told Anastasiya that she was his favorite model, while another one said she was the perfect woman.

“Omg you look totally irresistible in that!!!” said one fan.

“Swimsuit of the decade! Nice and lovely,” another follower told Kvitko.

Other words used to describe the brunette bombshell included “beautiful” and “hot.”

One female admirer chimed in and said she wanted to have body like Kvitko.

“Wow you look amazing in this this just made my morning I’ve been waiting to see one of you girls to rock this look this makes me smile a lot!” one fan wrote.

Anastasiya seems to give her many followers a reason to smile with her semi-nude photos. The model appears to have no qualms sharing snaps that leave little to the imagination. Over the summer, she has modeled dozens of bikinis in a variety of styles and colors, and looked sensational in each and every one.

Loading...

The model also seems to enjoy showing off her amazing and world-famous derrière — and fans go wild when she does. One of her most popular posts of the summer showed the stunner soaking up the sun in a revealing thong bikini.

Fans wanting to see more of the Russian bombshell can follow her Instagram account.