Kendall Jenner’s ‘Bizarre’ NYFW Street Look Is So Weird, It’s Kind Of Worth A Look

Kendall Jenner is known for being offbeat. In fact, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star earned her status as a style queen precisely for braving unusual looks and, as a result, the 23-year-old’s ensembles frequently hit the top of style reporters’ lists. Kendall’s latest look at New York Fashion Week may have been ultra-stylish, but what she wore has also been dubbed “bizarre” by The Daily Mail.

Kendall was spotted making her way to a fitting in a pair of jeans paired with a simple white top and an interesting, boxy and very oversized red jacket. The outfit seemed to flatter the star but the source was quick to make certain comparisons. References to Scottish-American singer David Byrne were made since the Talking Heads frontman was known for wearing an oversized suit. Of course, The Daily Mail immediately offered a photo of the 67-year-old rocking his iconic ensemble from back in the day.

While viewers may have found the look to be a little odd, they could not deny that Kendall looked great. The Adidas spokesperson was photographed smiling from behind a pair of statement shades, with her trademark dark locks perfecgly framing her face. As for the jacket, the source appeared to be a bit harsh as The Daily Mail used “ill-fitting” to describe the garment.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kendall has rocked oversized outerwear. Vogue has chronicled the model modeling a look similar to what she wore on her most recent social media post, although that styling appeared to be done for a shoot.

Lately, Kendall has been turning heads more than ever. The star rocked sizzling snakeskin pants last night for a dinner outing with Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls, actress Karrueche Tran and Chantel Jeffries, per The Daily Mail. Prior to jetting into the Big Apple, Kendall made headlines due to her vacation in Jamaica. The trip proved a talking point for fans by virtue of seeing Kendall rock some killer bikinis, although the break included model Hailey Baldwin as Kendall’s companion. Double the models, double the reason for fans to go nuts.

Kendall may have walked the runway as part of her modeling career, but another part turned out to be very lucrative for the star. Kendall is frequently seen taking to her Instagram for promotional purposes that likely net her healthy profits. Be they permanent posts or Instagram stories, those Proactiv, Calvin Klein, Stuart Weitzman and Adidas promotions apparentlyall add up since Kendall is now the world’s highest paid supermodel.

