Nicki Minaj Locks Down Instagram In Hot Pink Swimsuit & Heels Poolside: ‘Fendi Prints On’

Nicki Minaj has taken her love of Fendi to the next level. The Queen rapper might have spent the past few years professing her love for the luxury Italian brand, but she had yet to land herself a full-blown collaboration with it until now. The 36-year-old took to Instagram with a series of promotional posts hinting at what’s to come – suffice it to say, the announcement has fans more than a little excited.

The photos appeared to be channeling Nicki’s favorite color – pink. After all, pink does seem to go hand-in-hand with the rapper, who was seen rocking the Fendi monogram in a skin-tight, long-sleeved pink dress. The photo also showed her staring at the camera from behind pink-tinted Fendi shades as she donned a chunky jacket.

Of course, a more scantily-clad look can always be expected from the star. A swimsuit post was included in the series of photos, with Nicki flaunting her fierce curves on a poolside lounger as male models appeared to worship her. The artsy photo saw Nicki rocking a monogrammed, one-shouldered swimsuit, along with matching high-heeled and buckled shoes to ensure she was color coordinated from head to toe. A pink Fendi bag was also seen being clutched.

In the caption of the post, Nicki announced that her capsule collection with Fendi is on the way, using the famous “Fendi prints on” phrase that fans who are familiar with her “Chun-Li” track will know.

Nicki’s swimsuit snap proved staggeringly popular in very little time, racking more than 378,000 likes in just 30 minutes. Unsurprisingly, this update proved to be slightly more popular than her pink puffer jacket post, which clocked in at over 172,000 likes in under 40 minutes.

Loading...

As WWD reports, Nicki’s collaboration with Fendi will be available across 52 of the brand’s stores. Nicki seems to have proven the perfect Fendi brand ambassador for quite some time — “Chun-Li” came complete with a Fendi-monogrammed jacket and underwear on its cover. Nicki has also attended Fendi’s fashion shows with the statement monogram worn all over her.

Fendi does seem to be the “it” brand these days. While monograms such as the Louis Vuitton look still dominate luxury fashion, Fendi is making headway. The brand is adored by Kylie Jenner – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star famously pushed baby Stormi around in a Fendi stroller last year. Of course, the 22-year-old rocked a matching Fendi dress. The monogram has been seen on stars such as Gigi Hadid, Gucci Mane, and Kim Kardashian, although none of the above-mentioned faces seem to love the brand quite as much as Nicki.