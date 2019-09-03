Leonardo DiCaprio’s 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Camila Morrone Sizzles In Metallic String Bikini On Malibu Beach

Camila Morrone is back in the news. The 22-year-old girlfriend to Leonardo DiCaprio tends to make a headline every time she’s spotted in a bikini. Given that this model and actress comes with both a beach-ready body and an ultra-famous boyfriend, it’s of little surprise why. The Titanic actor’s lady was spotted with her man, with The Daily Mail appearing to have snapped the couple enjoying some fun on the beach.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Leonardo and Camila on the sand in Malibu, California. The 44-year-old Oscar winner wasn’t swimsuit-clad, but his lady was. Camila was knocking the cameras dead in a tiny, string bikini in dark metallic shades, with the swimwear’s halterneck finish elongating her already-long torso. The model’s killer abs and ample cleavage were on show, although Camila hadn’t opted to flaunt her lower half quite as much. The brunette appeared with a pair of ripped jeans accompanying the bikini, plus some discreet accessories. Camila was spotted in dark shades and wearing gold earrings as well as a necklace.

The outing seemed to be a fun one, with the Hollywood heavyweight and his girlfriend playing beach volleyball with a small crowd. Leonardo was photographed smiling, and given how rarely the star cracks a smile in paparazzi photos, it can definitely be assumed that Camila is making him happy.

Leonardo has been dating Camila since 2017. The actor may come with a prior reputation for leading a somewhat wild and womanizer lifestyle, but this relationship seems to have toned things down. Megayacht parties with crowds of bikini-clad models are pretty much a thing of the past for the actor, with images this summer mostly showing Leonardo enjoying one-on-one time with Camila. DiCaprio, of course, famously dated a string of high-profile models before Camila, including Gisele Bundchen, Nina Agdal, and Bar Refaeli.

Camila is getting noticed in Hollywood and has even been profiled by W Magazine. Speaking to the publication about life in California, the star let slip on what may be a secret to her beach-ready body.