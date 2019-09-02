Abby Dowse Bursts Out Of Neon String Bikini, Blows Instagram’s Mind

Abby Dowse is back in a bikini. The Australian bombshell had taken a brief swimwear timeout with two lingerie updates breaking the pattern, but it’s returned. The model and social media sensation has delivered a fresh update, a fresh new look, and a reminder of why fans are continuing to subscribe to her Instagram.

Earlier today, Abby updated her account. The model appeared to have been in an especially generous mood as videos on Abby’s feed are somewhat of a rarity, with fans mostly receiving still shots of the blonde. With only a handful of video posts offered this summer, it looks like Abby’s update today was getting September off to a good start. Given that the model was rocking her signature bikini, though, the video was likely ticking boxes galore for fans of this beauty’s killer physique.

Abby was seen holding her smartphone in her bedroom. With crisp white bedding and green plants backing her, the model’s tan and neon bikini couldn’t have been popping to better effect. Abby was rocking a tiny and strung two-piece in electrifying yellow shades, with a dangerous neckline showcasing her fierce cleavage. A loose white robe with frayed details was worn off the shoulder as an accessory. While model bikinis she might, Abby comes as a style queen.

Abby posed for her selfie with her signature blonde locks down, a little movement, and a slight grazing of her hip.

It looks like Abby and her little neon bikini have been blowing Instagram’s mind.

“Wow you look amazing!” one fan wrote.

“Abby,” another wrote with an alien and heart emoji.

“Wow babe, incredible!!” another fan said.

Loading...

The comments section to Abby’s post quickly filled with praise — over 359 comments were left in the space of six hours. That same time frame saw the video itself clock over 29,000 views. Clearly, Abby’s grip on Instagram is alive and well.

That same grip is likely the reason that Abby now comes as a Fashion Nova ambassador. The affordable clothing label is known for collaborating across Instagram’s high- and low-profile faces, although marketing executives over at Fashion Nova don’t do bad business. If the model isn’t a popular one, she won’t land the gig. With 1.4 million Instagram followers and a no-nonsense bio that confirms she has no backup accounts, Abby comes as both a popular swimwear face and a social media sensation who takes her position on the platform seriously.

Fans wishing to see just what Abby might rock next should give her Instagram account a follow.