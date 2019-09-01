Sommer Ray Celebrates Labor Day Weekend In Tye-Dye Bikini With Apple Pie Ice-Cream

Sommer Ray is basically awesome in every way possible. The 22-year-old fitness model is now as much loved for her infectious personality as she is her sizzling bikini body, with the star’s latest social media activity appearing to showcase a bit of both. While the bikini display was traditional as Sommer celebrated the Labor Day weekend, the inclusion of an unusual ice-cream flavor reminded fans that this model rocks all things a little offbeat.

Earlier today, Sommer took to her Instagram stories. The model appeared in her trademark, sun-drenched setting – work herself to the max in indoor gyms she might, but Sommer is a lover of the great outdoors and sunshine. Sommer had taken to her stories from near a pool, with a little selfie action seeing a door that likely contained a mirror. The model was flaunting her super-fit and curvy frame in a look that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything: Sommer’s tye-dye bikini was colorful, strung, and sufficiently cut-out to be showcasing exactly what this model is made of. Fans saw the star’s super-built quads, toned and flat stomach, plus all the curves that back up Sommer’s muscles.

With white slides and a matching headband, Sommer seemed to have made the look a bit of a matching one. The bikini itself boasted pink and blue hues – of course, they kind of matched the sky.

Sommer then posted a video of a spoon scooping out some apple pie ice-cream. Clearly, this muscle machine comes with a healthy appetite. Sommer even used a heart-eye emoji to accompany the footage.

Bikini and fitness models may be filling Instagram, but it looks like Sommer is steaming right ahead. With over 22 million followers, this blonde appears to have the platform gripped. The star’s appeal may be built on her incredible body, but something about Sommer brings a little freshness: lounging by glitzy infinity pools with duck-face poses just isn’t how this girl rolls. With a real attitude, zero fear of going goofy, and a smile that always seems to warm hearts, Sommer seems to be the swimwear face that Instagram needed.

Loading...

The model now has her own merch line. With updates showing Sommer rocking her gear, it looks like Ray is also the perfect brand ambassador. Of course, Sommer doesn’t dedicate all of her posts to promoting her brand, but those that do promote it seem to pack a real punch.

Fans wishing to see more of Sommer should give her Instagram a follow. Fans wishing to find out a little more about her should check out her Paper Mag feature.