‘Sports Illustrated’ Star Olivia Brower Wows In Bra And Undies

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower took the term “lazy Sunday” to heart, as the model posted a picture to Instagram of herself relaxing in cozy lingerie with an oversize, striped sleep shirt on top. Just a day earlier, she had shared a picture of herself rocking a white bathing suit while surfing at the beach.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to flaunting her killer body, as she recently competed in the Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year contest. Since the contest, she has developed a fandom of over 313,000 followers as well as earned a contract with lingerie line Uncommon Sense.

In fact, Olivia’s recent photo was in collaboration with Uncommon Sense. In the double-picture update, Olivia lounges in bed while wearing a white bralette and a pair of periwinkle blue cotton undies. Around her shoulders is a retro-inspired light blue-and-white striped sleep shirt. Olivia paired the look with mussed hair and a simple gold necklace.

In the first picture, she leans forward slightly, showing off her ample cleavage in a pose that suggests she just got out of bed. In the second, she sits on her legs so that the sleep shirt lightly skims her thighs.

The picture soon earned nearly 6,500 likes and over 75 comments.

“Such an angel,” wrote in plus-size model and fellow Sports Illustrated rookie Hunter McGrady.

“Marry me?” joked a second, using an engagement ring emoji.

“Yeowsa you’re beautiful,” concluded a third.

This was not the only time that Olivia treated her followers throughout the weekend. Just one day earlier, she wowed her fans after posting a picture of herself in a white swimsuit, as if to honor the last day of August.

Olivia’s swimsuit was a classic white style, with a triangle cut to show off her cleavage. The swimsuit also featured a corset-inspired tie-up detail along the bust. Embracing the summer vibes, she carries a white surfboard while on the beach, as the sun shines across the sand, the blue ocean visible in the background. Her makeup is natural and her hair is styled into voluminous beachy waves. Her sole accessory is a gold and diamond ring.

Though fans might have thought it was an outtake from a Sports Illustrated shoot, it was actually another sponsored post from Uncommon Sense.

The post earned over 8,300 likes and around 67 comments.

“The next Kate Upton everyone. She [is] so gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Can’t get you out of my head,” added another, with several heart-eye emoji.

“Perfect!” echoed a third.