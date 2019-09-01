Kourtney Kardashian’s Tight Bike Shorts & Hoodie Slammed Online

Kourtney Kardashian has been jetting around on vacation after vacation for the past month. Now she’s finally back in Calabasas and spending some down time with her kids. The Daily Mail reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took her two youngest children — Penelope and Reign — to the movies over the weekend to see the Angry Birds movie, and she looked stylish while doing it.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, Kourtney is seen a pair of skin-tight, gray bike shorts, which flaunted her lean legs and curvy backside. She also sported a baggy, orange hooded sweatshirt and some white sneakers on her feet.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders and down her back. She also donned a minimal makeup look in the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

The mother-of-three accessorized her look with some dark sunglasses and a gray bag, which she carried on her back. While some fans loved Kourt’s look, others took to the comment section of the post to slam the reality star’s summer style.

“Cycling shorts and a hoodie?? Lady Diana’s look is being crucified,” one critic commented.

“Beats the heat in a sweatshirt in summer?” another said, seemingly confused about the outlet’s headline that claimed Kardashian hit up the movies to get out of the summer heat.

“They never dress appropriately. In the winter they have no clothes in the summer a jacket. There is seriously something wrong with their way of thinking,” another Kardashian basher wrote.

Recently, Kourtney posted a conversation with her pastors Chad and Julia Veach of the Zoe Church in Los Angeles to her lifestyle blog, Poosh. In the interview, Kardashian talked to the pair about raising children with faith, and revealed her own experience with it.

“We grew up always hearing Bible stories, my dad already read us Bible stories and we would talk about it in the car, we would listen to Bible songs, we went to Sunday school, not every Sunday but a lot,” Kourtney said, asking the pair for their own advice on the subject.

Loading...

The pastors claimed that they believe there are everyday moments in a home with children raised in faith that can help pass down the belief to younger generations.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s conversation on her website.