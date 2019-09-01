April Love Geary Shares Revealing Bikini Picture And Has A Very NSFW Exchange With Boyfriend Robin Thicke

April Love Geary really knows the way to her boyfriend’s heart — through a very revealing thong bikini.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old model took to Instagram to share a revealing glimpse of herself in swimwear as she sat at the edge of the pool. The picture was a huge hit with fans and especially with her boyfriend, singer Robin Thicke. He jumped into the comment section to let April know that the picture got him very excited.

“Why you gotta do dat? You know I like to swim,” he replied.

Not to be outdone, April had a racy reply of her own to her boyfriend of five years.

“Give me that vitamin D,” she wrote, adding an emoticon of a red face.

The couple, who have been together since April was just 19, are the parents to two children including a 6-month-old daughter, Lola. But raising two young kids apparently hasn’t extinguished the spark for the pair, who have been together since Robin and wife Paula Patton split in 2014.

April Love Geary has been keen on showing off what she called her “mom bod,” frequently posting steamy pics including many others by the poolside in revealing bikinis and even some topless shots (though always strategically covered so she doesn’t get in trouble with Instagram and its strict rules against overt nudity). She also uses her Instagram page to help her modeling career, including the picture that got Robin Thicke going, which was promoting Frankie’s Bikinis.

The model has been revealing in some other ways as well. Aside from the racy photos she posts, April also gives some intimate glimpses into her private life through social media, sharing pictures of her children and opening up about the struggles of being a mom to two young kids.

She also utilizes social media to push messages of acceptance for all women. A few months ago, the model posted a throwback photo of herself nursing her infant daughter in what the Daily Mail called an empowering message to breastfeeding moms.

Loading...

In the caption, April left an uplifting message to other breastfeeding moms.

“The first time my baby girl latched onto my nipple,” April wrote, adding, “And to the women who can’t have babies/breastfeed/etc, your boobs are yours. Your body is yours. If you can’t breastfeed, you are no less than someone who can.”

Those who want to see more from April Love Geary can check out her Instagram page.