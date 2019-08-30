Tammy Hembrow Busts Out Of Impossibly Tiny Pink Bra

Tammy Hembrow’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

In the snap, which was shared to her feed on Thursday, August 29, the Australian beauty was shown positioned on the floor, and yet again showing off her impressive physique. She posed for the snap with the camera placed in front of her to capture nearly every inch of her famous hourglass silhouette that quickly captivated her audience of 9.8 million followers.

The 25-year-old sent pulses racing in the sexy bedroom shot that saw her rocking an impossibly tiny lingerie look that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece set was from the brand Lounge Underwear, which the social media sensation has touted on her page a number of times before, and for good reason. The barely-there set of undergarments did nothing but favors for her figure, exposing her curves and assets nearly in their entirety.

Tammy’s itty-bitty bra top was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly busted out of the piece from every angle. An insane amount of cleavage was visible on all side underneath its thick white trim, and the beauty’s fans were certainly not upset about the NSFW display.

Meanwhile, the matching thong panties that completed the set were somehow even smaller than the top, leaving almost all of her curvaceous lower half within eyesight. Its dangerously high-cut design almost completely exposed Tammy’s long, toned legs and her peachy derriere, while the thin waistband of the piece sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs that have been sculpted after countless hours in the gym.

To complete the barely-there ensemble, Tammy wore her signature platinum tresses in a ponytail that sat high on top of her head. Her long locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in the stylish updo, keeping them from hiding her face that was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light pink glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Aussie beauty to shower her latest upload with love. At the time of this writing, the snap has earned nearly 200,000 likes within just three hours of going live to Instagram. The comments section has been flooded with over 1,000 notes from the babe’s mega-fans as well, many containing compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tammy was “the highest point of beauty and excitement.”

“How does it feel to be God’s favorite? Because wow,” commented a third.

Tammy is hardly new to showing some skin on her page. Another recent upload to her Instagram saw her again rocking an all-pink ensemble, this time a bright neon crop top and skirt combo that was nearly completely see-through. This was a look that her fans went absolutely wild for.