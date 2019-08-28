‘Playboy’ Vixen Courtney Tailor Faces Backside To Camera & Sets Pulses Racing

Courtney Tailor’s latest Instagram share is earning her plenty of kudos from her legion of followers.

As those who follow the popular model on social media know, Tailor is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure on the platform in a number of NSFW outfits that exposes nearly her whole body. While she loves to rock some of the sexiest lingerie on the planet, she also sizzles in bikinis, crop tops, and even athletic wear. In the most recent image that was shared for her loyal 1.6 million followers, Courtney once again shows off the body that she’s worked so hard to get.

In the double photo update, the blonde bombshell poses for a photo in the park with her pooch in her hands. The stunner faces her backside toward the camera, showing off her fit booty and toned legs to the camera. On top, she rocks a plain black t-shirt that fits her like a glove, exposing a little bit of her back to onlookers. She wears her long locks in a low braid and appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo. The bombshell completes her look with a black Adidas hat.

In the second photo in the series of two, Tailor strikes another sexy pose at the dog park. In this particular shot, she rocks a pair of tiny daisy dukes and a plain black tank top. For this shot, she wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and covers the majority of her face with a pair of aviators. She completes the look with white sneakers and in front of her is another adorable pup.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the Playboy model a ton of attention with over 28,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raced over her toned and tanned figure. A few others just chimed in on the photo with the flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Baby you are just too beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Cute and very gorgeous,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Love you much Courtney,” one more raved.

In the past, the model has opened up to Urbasm about her career, dating life, and of course her dogs. When it comes to men, the model shared what qualities she doesn’t really love based on past experiences.

“I’ve had guys that have gotten really jealous over the attention that I get, so that has created a strain in past relationships. I really like it when a guy isn’t intimidated, but doesn’t underestimate what I’m capable of, and wants to see me grow and succeed.”

Fans can keep up with Courtney by following her on Instagram.