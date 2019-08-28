Lindsay Lohan Blows Instagram’s Mind In Plunging Black Bathing Suit

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt her cleavage in a plunging piece of swimwear.

In the video, Lindsay Lohan shows a shot of a male friend in the water with a gorgeous scene and blue sky behind him. She then turns the camera around on herself and gives viewers a glimpse of her famous figure.

In the clip, the Mean Girls star is soaking wet while wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with a very low cut. She waves to the camera as she showcases her ample cleavage and toned arms.

Lindsay had her long, red hair slicked back behind her head, the damp strands falling behind her back. She also wore a full face of makeup in the video, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her pouty lips.

Lindsay accessorized her look by sporting a pair of tiny earrings. She also wore multiple bracelets around her wrist as she enjoyed some fun in the sun for the outing.

Of course, Lohan’s fans went wild in the comment section, telling the actress how gorgeous she looked in the clip.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Love you LiLo,” another adoring social media user stated, while another thought the video looked like a scene out of The Little Mermaid.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay Lohan is currently in Australia working on the country’s version of The Masked Singer.

The series was a huge hit in the United States earlier this year, as fans watched masked celebrities sing onstage while trying to figure out who they were.

Stars such as Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, LaToya Jackson, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, T-Pain, and Terry Bradshaw all appeared on the show.

Lohan recently opened up to People Magazine about how much she loved serving as one of the judges on the Australian version of the series.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and to try to guess who’s behind the masks,” Lindsay revealed, as she spoke about joining the panel.

Meanwhile, Lohan is also said to be busy working on some new music of her own after releasing two prior studio albums.

Fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan’s life by following the actress on her Instagram account.