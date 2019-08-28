Danish Bombshell Josephine Skriver Drops Jaws With Sexy Lingerie Selfie

Josephine Skriver sent temperatures soaring on Instagram with a sexy new snap that is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

The photo in question was a sizzling selfie that was shared on Wednesday, August 28. The Victoria’s Secret Angel snapped the steamy shot of herself in a large, light-adorned mirror with a slew of hair and makeup products on the shelf in front of her, suggesting that she was in the middle of a photo shoot — possibly for Victoria’s Secret’s fall campaign, as she noted in the caption that she was sporting a few pieces from the lingerie brand’s fall collection that she certainly did some justice for.

Josephine sent pulses racing in her barely-there ensemble that left very little to the imagination. She donned a sensual lace bra of a blue-gray color that perfectly popped against the babe’s bronzed skin, while its push-up, balconette style provided for a seriously busty display. The cups of Josephine’s bra also boasted a frilly hem that, paired with a delicate bow right in the middle of her bust, drew even more attention to the ample amount of exposed cleavage she was showing off to her six million followers.

The coordinated lingerie set also included a pair of minuscule panties that were certainly the most risque element of Josephine’s look. The sheer number of the same blue color covered only what was necessary, and it’s dangerously high-cut design left her famously curvy booty and toned legs completely within eyesight. It was also designed with an insanely thin waist band that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and highlight her chiseled abs — though it does not seem that they needed any help getting noticed.

Being mid-photo shoot, Josephine’s glam for the day was on point as well. Her light brown tresses were styled in loose, flirty waves that perfectly framed her face and spilled over her shoulders to graze her exposed decolletage. She also rocked a stunning makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Danish bombshell went absolutely wild for the latest look at her incredible figure. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up well over 250,000 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“Your body is amazing,” one person wrote, while another called Josephine a “goddess.”

“You’re so perfect to me babe,” commented a third.

Along with sharing sexy selfies, Josephine also uses her Instagram account to document her travels around the world. The beauty’s most recent trip was to Tokyo, where at one point she enjoyed a beautiful view of the city from her hotel room while rocking yet another set of lacy lingerie — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.