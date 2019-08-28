‘AGT’ Judge Julianne Hough Sizzles In See-Through Black Top

Another day, another sizzling post from America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough.

Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the hit NBC show and her fans have been loving every single minute of it. Yesterday, the television judge took to her Instagram page where she shared a ton of photos from the show, earning her a lot of attention from her fans. In the beautiful new post, Hough shared not one but three new shots of herself clad in a stunning outfit.

The first photo in the series shows Julianne looking in a mirror. The former Dancing With the Stars pro cocks her head to the side while gazing just in front of her. She wears her long, highlighted locks down and straight while also donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lipstick.

Her amazing figure is on full display in the photo in a sleeveless black number that features a sheer and see-through design, leaving very little to the imagination. In the second photo in the series, Julianne rocks the same outfit and makeup, striking a slightly different pose and the same goes with the third and final image in the deck.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earning Hough plenty of attention from her loyal fans with over 65,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let Julianne know that she looks gorgeous while countless others gushed over her sexy outfit. A few others chimed in to let her know their thoughts on the hit show.

“Your makeup artist needs to put out a YouTube video on how to get that eye look,” one follower commented with a black heart emoji.

“You look stunning! Love you Jules!,” another raved with a heart-eye emoji.

“Those eyes though. I’m a sucker for gorgeous eyes… You’re on the hunt for pray with those,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.

This photo comes fresh off the heels of a fun-filled family vacation for the singer. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the beauty posed for a photo on the back of a boat, putting one hand in her hair and resting the other on the seat. She looked stunning as she went virtually makeup-free in the photo, wearing her short locks down and messy. Her toned back was on display in the image and she rocked a vibrant pink swimsuit for the photo.

Like her most recent post, this one racked up a ton of traffic with over 189,000 likes.